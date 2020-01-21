Wellington Hits One Million Mark With its Innovative IoT Solution

Wellington Drive Technologies ("Wellington"), a leading provider of Internet of Things (IoT) solutions and energy efficient motors to the retail food and beverage industry, is pleased to announce that its world-leading Connect IoT platform has now sold over one million units since its launch in December 2016. This includes approximately 400,000 units sold in 2019.

The Wellington Connect IoT platform is the most deployed IoT platform in the beverage cooler space and also offers a comprehensive IoT solution for freezers and ambient displays.

To date, the Wellington Connect IoT platform has been rolled out in 37 different organisations, across 21 countries, with more than 850,000 coolers connected to Wellington's Cloud.

Designed to be at the heart of any connected cooler, the Connect IoT hardware has Bluetooth capability that allows connection to Wellington's suite of desktop and mobile cooler fleet management software. The range of refrigeration asset management services includes:

Asset tracking

Sales statistics

HACCP (food safety) data logging

Smart maintenance with Smart Diagnostics

iBeacon for in-store marketing and interaction with the consumer at the point of decision

Wellington CEO, Greg Allen said, "Our team is delighted to achieve this milestone, which demonstrates how Wellington's IoT solutions help solve customers' refrigeration asset management problems. We are focused on adding further products to the Connect SCS family; such as the retrofit solution Connect Monitor, and a cellular based IoT Network hub."

For more information on Wellington's world leading Connect SCS please visit:

https://www.wdtl.com/refrigeration-controls

About Wellington Drive Technologies:

Wellington is a leading provider of IoT solutions, cloud-based fleet management platforms, energy-efficient electronic motors and connected refrigeration control solutions. It serves some of the world's leading food and beverage brands and refrigerator manufacturers. Wellington's services and products improve sales, decrease costs and reduce energy consumption. Headquartered in Auckland with a global reach, Wellington is listed on the New Zealand stock exchange under the ticker symbol NZ:WDT.

For further information, visit www.wdtl.com

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.