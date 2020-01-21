IPM India Wholesale Trading Private Limited Obtains Top Employer Certification

NEW DELHI, Jan. 21, 2020 /PR Newswire/ -- IPM India Wholesale Trading Private Limited (IPM India), a country affiliate of Philip Morris International (PMI), announced that it has successfully obtained the Top Employer 2020 Certification from Top Employers Institute. As the company transforms, in this rapidly changing 21st century, it recognizes that diverse teams and an inclusive culture are critical to drive innovation and be successful as an organization.

Winning organisations are the ones implementing a progressive 'people-first' strategy, to enrich the working environment of their employees. Commenting on the certification, Chief Executive Officer David Plink of Top Employers Institute said in a statement, "The certified participants are a shining example of a dedication to people practices as they continuously commit to empowering their employees for a better world of work. Congratulations."

On the occasion, Alexander Reisch, Managing Director, IPM India said, "It is truly a proud moment for us to be recognised as a Top Employer for the first time in India. We have undertaken a path of cultural transformation to be a future-ready organization. This journey has not only prepared our employees for career growth, but has also changed their mindset, making diversity and inclusion an integral part of the culture at IPM India."

Expressing gratitude towards employees, IPM India's People & Culture Director Ms. Hosne Ara Loma said, "We are delighted to be certified as a Top Employer owing to our transformation journey over the last few years. In 2015, we acknowledged gender equality and an inclusive culture as key enablers to business. In line, we've been promoting diversity in every aspect - thought, ideas and people. Through our advanced, talent centric and holistic approach towards inclusion & diversity, we have moved closer to our goal of 40 per cent representation of each gender in our workforce. The Top Employer certification is a proof of the success we have achieved so far."

In addition to being named Top Employer 2020, IPM India has also been lauded as the first equal-salary certified company in India in September 2019. IPM India is the only organization in India to achieve EQUAL SALARY certification in 2018 and 2019.

About Top Employers Institute:

Top Employers Institute is a global authority on recognising excellence in people practices. It helps to accelerate these practices to enrich the world of work. Through the Top Employers Institute certification programme, participating companies can be validated, certified and recognised as an employer of choice. Established more than 28 years ago, the institute has certified over 1,500 organisations in 118 countries.

About IPM India Wholesale Trading Private Limited

IPM India Wholesale Trading Private Limited is a joint venture between Philip Morris Brands Sarl of Switzerland and two Indian partners, Godfrey Phillips India Limited (GPI) and K.K. Modi Investment & Financial Services Private Limited.

