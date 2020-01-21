HotForex Celebrates 10 Years of Trading Excellence

HotForex, the award-winning forex and commodities broker on CFDs, was founded in 2010 and in just ten years has become a worldwide broker of choice to millions as a result of its commitment to providing the best possible trading experience.

HotForex CEO George Koumantaris said: "We are committed to being a global market leader known for our customer service, and always keep our loyal clients at the heart of everything we do. To show our appreciation of their support, we constantly work to ensure that our products and services reflect the very best that the industry has to offer, and look forward to doing so for another ten years and more!"

With 35+ of the most prestigious industry awards and 2,000,000 live accounts, the HotForex success story is sure to continue, as the broker finds new ways to further enhance everything that they do.

HotForex has already made its mark on the industry by introducing the revolutionary Zero Spread Account, which offers a low-cost trading solution with raw super-tight spreads. Further recognition has been earned for HFcopy, its proprietary copy trading platform, and security of funds scheme that includes market leading insurance of up to €5,000,000.

To find out more about the many advantages enjoyed by HotForex traders, visit the HotForex website.

Notes to Media:

About HotForex

With its origins dating back to 2010, HotForex is the brand name of HF Markets Group which encompasses global and regulated entities which are operating as multi-asset brokers offering both retail and institutional trading services to clients from around the world. HotForex is continuously establishing its position as a market leader, a fact affirmed by:

Over 2,000,000 Live Accounts Opened

More than 35 International Awards

Client Support in 27+ Languages

Top Fund Security Measures

To learn more about HotForex, please visit our website by clicking here .

Risk warnings:

Trading Leveraged Products such as Forex and Derivatives may not be suitable for all investors as they carry a high degree of risk to your capital.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/830182/HotForex_Logo.jpg

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.