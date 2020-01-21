Left Menu
Earth's Call Appoints New Executive Director To Scale Climate Philanthropy

Earth's Call Fund has named Justin Winters as its Executive Director to lead a new philanthropic initiative that has pledged $50M to bring much-needed resources to communities, organizations, and youth leaders on the frontlines of the climate crisis.

Spike Buckley, founder of Earth's Call Fund, said: "Earth's Call is more passionate than ever in our work to support the most forward-thinking solutions to the climate crisis. Justin brings a wealth of knowledge, leadership qualities and energy to the organization. We're delighted to be able to benefit from her impressive track record of developing new philanthropic models to address the most pressing climate and conservation challenges."

"Time is running out to prevent the worst effects of a rapidly changing climate," said Justin Winters. "With Earth's Call we have the opportunity to support the growing network of grassroots activists and organizations, who are our best defense. The severity of the environmental crisis we face demands action now."

Winters is also co-founder of One Earth, a global science and technology initiative that funds cutting-edge research and supports the development of regional and sectoral pathways to achieve the ambitious 1.5C climate goal through three pillars of action – transitioning to renewable energy, protecting and restoring nature, and shifting to regenerative agriculture.

Prior to Earth's Call, Winters was Executive Director of the Leonardo DiCaprio Foundation for more than a decade. In addition to developing the foundation's grantmaking program she helped create new collaborative philanthropic models to scale effective conservation measures and community-based environmental efforts, including the Elephant Crisis Fund, Lion Recovery Fund, Shark Conservation Fund, The Solutions Project, and Quick Response Fund for Nature. 

About Earth's Call Fund
Earth's Call Fund is a new 501(c)3 organization dedicated to finding and funding solutions to the climate crisis. Earth's Call Fund seeks to rapidly deploy capital to target the most complex and immediate climate challenges. Earth's Call Fund passionately supports these efforts through collaborations and partnerships, and has pledged $50 million to promote climate solutions.

