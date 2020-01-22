Left Menu
SmartKarrot Announces That Their Customer & Product Success Platform Has Completed $1 Million Angel Round

  • Updated: 22-01-2020 10:21 IST
SmartKarrot announces the successful completion of $1 million angel round funding. Completed with the participation of several high net worth investors and promoters, the funding is first tasked with enhancing SmartKarrot's online platform. It will also be directed towards growing India R&D operations and India market acquisition, one of the largest growing SaaS markets. Founded by Prithwi Dasgupta and Arnab Chatterjee in 2019, SmartKarrot brings together a full-circle view of customers who frequent digital-led or subscription-oriented businesses. The software tracks customers' and end users' real-time digital behavior so that personalized, strategic actions can be taken to drive a product's increased profitability.

"SmartKarrot's initial customer response has been very positive. To stay competitive, businesses need to drive recurring revenue retention and expansion, enhance product adoption, and influence the end user's product experience. To stay on point, all of that culminates in the ability to manage and influence the digital touch points the customer and their end users have. A platform like SmartKarrot not only minimizes the challenge of having to deal with multiple systems, but it also enhances the customer experience exponentially," said CEO and Co-founder, Prithwi Dasgupta.

So how does SmartKarrot do it? Simply put, the software starts with following the customer's journey. It tracks the revenue they've generated, their product usage, as well as engagement and support experience. It then enables multi-channel communications such as push notifications, SMS/text, e-mail, web push, and in-app surveys. The product intelligence is generated for use through heat maps, event workflows, and segmentation. From there, automated alerts are created and managed to help with onboarding, product adoption, and future product roadmap planning.

For more information, visit: http://www.smartkarrot.com.

About SmartKarrot Inc.:

SmartKarrot Inc. is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. It also has an international presence that includes Toronto, Bangalore, and Singapore.

Media Contact:
Anshi Bhadoria
anshi@smartkarrot.com
1-800-370-0123
Director of Marketing
SmartKarrot

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1080394/SmartKarrot.jpg

