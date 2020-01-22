Left Menu
Development News Edition

Leading and Empowering Talent for Business Success

  • PR Newswire
  • |
  • Santa Clara
  • |
  • Updated: 22-01-2020 17:33 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-01-2020 17:33 IST
Leading and Empowering Talent for Business Success

 Frost & Sullivan is pleased to announce that Roland Cloutier, Corporate Vice President and Global Chief Security Officer, ADP, will be the second-day headliner at the 14th Annual New Product Innovation & Development: A Frost & Sullivan Executive MindXchange, on March 23-26, 2020, at the Loews Royal Pacific Resort in Orlando, Florida.

To register and download the event agenda for the 14th Annual New Product Innovation & Development: A Frost & Sullivan Executive MindXchange,please visit: www.frost.com/pds

Cloutier will present Engaging the Workforce in Early Stages of Next-Gen/Disruptive Innovation, on Wednesday, March 25, 2020, at 8:45 a.m. He will address how and why organizations today are rapidly diving into new technologies, business models, and markets that disrupt and challenge the resilience of their businesses. He will discuss the importance of defining your workforce to create support capabilities that enable risk opportunities. Cloutier will outline success factors and unique approaches to successful transformation enablement. Key takeaways will include:

  • Pointers for developing a plan to engage and lead your workforce to business success
  • Strategies to enable risk-based opportunities that empower your company and lead to more positive outcomes
  • Insight into how to identify key success factors and approaches that help talent create and foster organizational change

Cloutier brings an unprecedented understanding and knowledge of global protection and security leadership to one of the world's largest providers of human capital management solutions. With over 25 years of experience in the military, law enforcement, and the commercial sector, he is one of today's leading experts in corporate and enterprise security, cyber defense program development, and business operations protection.

Also at the 14th Annual New Product Innovation & Development: A Frost & Sullivan Executive MindXchange,  Allyson Jacobsen, Global Marketing Director of Artificial Intelligence and Analytics Solutions, GE Healthcare, will lead an interactive session, Innovation Boardroom Zone 1: Women In Innovation, on Wednesday, March 25 at 11:30 a.m. She will describe how, in the past 20-plus years, women have had more opportunities to innovate products and solutions across industries that are changing the world.

She will provide insights on how to excel in science-, technology-, engineering-, and mathematics-based careers. While walking participants through her journey as a woman in technology, she will provide a framework for supervisors to diversify their teams and highlight case studies on women successfully innovating and transforming everyday lives. Key takeaways will include:

  • Proven ways to identify your path and ensure your own success
  • Blueprint for setting up the right processes, mentors, and resources to achieve success across multiple industries
  • Framework for thinking forward, networking, and expanding your career, even when you aren't trying

In her current role at GE Healthcare, Jacobsen is responsible for the strategic direction and execution of all global marketing functions. As a highly adaptable marketing executive with over 15 years' experience, she has worked internationally with several highly recognizable global brands, including IBM. During her tenure at IBM, she directed globally influential teams, and designed and implemented integrated marketing programs and strategies to increase awareness and revenue.

About Frost & Sullivan

Frost & Sullivan, the Growth Partnership Company, works in collaboration with clients to leverage visionary innovation that addresses the global challenges and related growth opportunities that will make or break today's market participants. For more than 50 years, we have been developing growth strategies for the global 1000, emerging businesses, the public sector and the investment community. Contact us: Start the discussion

Contact:
Francesca Valente
Corporate Communications
P: +1 210 348 1012
E: francesca.valente@frost.com
http://www.frost.com

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Phishing scams caused over 67% of ransomware infection in 2019

Bisleri gives tempos to distributors as part of new initiative

UPDATE 2-Prince Harry arrives in Canada to prepare for non-royal life

Telcos, including Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea, move fresh plea in SC seeking fresh schedule for payment of Rs 1.47 L Cr statutory dues.

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

WEF2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Former England striker Aluko named Villa Women's sporting director

Aston Villa Women have named former England striker Eniola Aluko as their first sporting director, the club announced httpswww.avfc.co.ukNews20200122aluko-villa-women-sporting-director on Wednesday. Aluko, who won 102 caps for her country a...

How VR helps kids with autism make sense of real world

A specialist care facility in England is using virtual reality VR headsets and data mining to help children with autism to acclimatize to scenarios they are likely to encounter outside of school.Staff at Priors Court, located in Berkshire, ...

Athletics-Farah to face Bekele in Big Half race in London

Four-time Olympic champion Mo Farah will begin his Tokyo Games preparations by going head-to-head with Kenenisa Bekele at the Big Half race in March, organizers said on Wednesday. Farah, who has won the previous two editions of the half mar...

'New method uses heart rate to identify real faces from computer generated ones'

Researchers have developed a novel method to differentiate between computer generated and natural human faces using peoples heart rate as the discriminating feature, an advance that may lead to new strategies in digital forensics. According...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020