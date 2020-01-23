PhonePe Partners With GiveIndia to Launch Donations

PhonePe, India's largest transactions platform, and GiveIndia, India's most trusted giving platform, have come together to launch donations on PhonePe. This partnership provides PhonePe users with a convenient and easy way to contribute to causes close to their heart in a seamless, secure and transparent manner.

The 'Donate' category, powered by GiveIndia, will showcase a large number of nonprofits who work on various social causes. These include Nanhi Kali, Akshaya Patra Foundation, Pratham, CRY, WWF, Cuddles Foundation, Goonj, Helpage India to name a few. Every nonprofit showcased on PhonePe has gone through an in-depth, due-diligence process by GiveIndia to ensure all donations reach the intended beneficiaries and make a real impact in the lives of the underserved. GiveIndia also provides periodic progress reports to the donors on the beneficiaries and programs they support.

Traditionally, India has a strong culture of giving and contributing to various social causes. PhonePe is among India's largest payments platforms with 55%+ users from Tier 2 and 3 cities. Given PhonePe's diverse user base, launching Donations with GiveIndia is the best way to scale everyday giving in India.

Commenting on the partnership, Karthik Raghupathy, Vice President, Strategy and Business Development, PhonePe, said, "Indians are increasingly looking for ways to give-back - we are excited to launch donations on PhonePe making it safe, simple & convenient for our users to donate towards causes close to their heart. We are happy to partner with GiveIndia, given their 19-years track-record of bringing trust in giving, and working with nonprofits across India."

Atul Satija, CEO, GiveIndia said, "GiveIndia bridges the gap between donors and trusted nonprofits. With its vast reach, PhonePe is a great partner for us to enable Indians to give at scale, in a safe digital payment environment, and we are excited about the impact opportunity it provides every Indian."

Here's how users can donate on the PhonePe app:

Click on the Donate Icon Select NGO Enter Details Enter Amount Select Payment Instrument and Pay

Despite a large and fast-growing economy, there are several socio-economic concerns in India requiring immediate attention, in order for the nation as a whole to reap the benefits of a growing economy. These include education, health, employment, human rights, elderly care, disability, youth, environment and women's empowerment. While the government implements programs each year with the necessary investments to improve standards, it is important for citizens to participate and contribute to inclusivity through charity, which has a bearing on the wellbeing of the nation.

About GiveIndia

GiveIndia exists to alleviate poverty by enabling the world to give. Established in 2000, we are one of India's most trusted giving platform. Our suite of products enables individuals to donate conveniently to any cause, directly on our platform, at their workplace or through one of our partners. Our community of 1M+ donors and 150+ corporate partners have supported 800+ trusted nonprofits, impacting 4M+ lives across India. For every donation, GiveIndia will be sharing the 80G certificate with the customer. Customers can claim tax exemption to the tune of 50% of the entire donated amount. GiveIndia retains 10% of the donated amount as fundraising costs.

For further information, please contact: priyanka@giveindia.org

About PhonePe

Bengaluru-headquartered PhonePe is one of the fastest growing digital payments platform in India with over 175 million registered users. Using PhonePe, users can send and receive money, recharge mobile, DTH, data cards, make utility payments and buy gold. PhonePe is accepted across 80 lakh merchant outlets nationally. PhonePe also launched its own Apps platform, called Switch, on which its customers can place orders on Ola, Myntra, IRCTC, Goibibo, redBus, Oyo, and Treebo etc. directly from within the PhonePe App. For more details, please visit https://www.phonepe.com or download the PhonePe app.

For further information, please contact: priya.patankar@phonepe.com

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.