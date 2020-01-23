Left Menu
Bright Pattern Announces AI-Powered Omnichannel Quality Management Solution

  23-01-2020
Bright Pattern, the most powerful cloud contact center with AI for innovative companies, today announced the release of Bright Pattern Omnichannel Quality Management (Omni QM). Omni QM is embedded in the Bright Pattern Omnichannel platform, and allows quality management on all channels in a single interface. This eliminates the need for costly integrations, improves useability and manageability, and drastically reduces costs all while delivering unparalleled functionality. Bright Pattern is the first to deliver the power of easy, personal omnichannel conversations together with omnichannel quality management.

Most companies only monitor their voice channel, sampling a very small percentage of interactions. Bright Pattern Omni QM is built for a digital world with quality assurance for new digital channels like chat, text, bots, or messengers. Omni QM is native to the platform and does not require expensive bolt-on systems.

Industry analysts from Forrester have cited the importance of AI and its future evolution as part of the customer experience platform, and in response Bright Pattern has embedded omnichannel quality management directly into its omnichannel contact center platform: "Increasingly, artificial intelligence will become embedded in contact center applications, leading to the emergence of a cognitive contact center," noted Art Schoeller, Vice President and Principal Analyst of Forrester Research.

Bright Pattern's Omni QM provides unique functionality for today's digital world including:

  • Omnichannel quality management to monitor every interaction on every channel
  • "Micro-level" quality monitoring for the scoring and grading of individual interactions
  • "Macro-level" quality management to monitor by channel, journey type, and customer segment
  • AI-powered quality management for automatically identifying key interactions to "act in-the-moment"
    • Automatically detect and route interactions to quality managers for scoring and training
    • Automatically detect and route poor interactions to retention specialists to resolve customer issues in-the-moment

We created Bright Pattern to offer the easiest, most powerful cloud contact center platform for businesses of every size.", noted Konstantin Kishinsky, Founder and CTO of Bright Pattern. "Just as we were the first to natively include all channels in a single platform to make seamless omnichannel conversations possible, we are now the only cloud contact center provider to offer omnichannel quality management for every channel and every interaction as part of our platform."

About Bright Pattern

Bright Pattern provides the simplest and most powerful AI-powered contact center for innovative midsize and enterprise companies. With the purpose of making customer service brighter, easier, and faster than ever before, Bright Pattern offers the only true omnichannel cloud platform with embedded AI that can be deployed quickly and nimbly by business users—without costly professional services. Bright Pattern allows companies to offer an effortless, personal, and seamless customer experience across channels like voice, text, chat, email, video, messengers, and bots. Bright Pattern also allows companies to measure and act on every interaction on every channel via embedded AI omnichannel quality management capability. The company was founded by a team of industry veterans who pioneered the leading contact center solutions and today are delivering architecture for the future with an advanced cloud-first approach. Bright Pattern's cloud contact center solution is used globally in over 26 countries and 12 languages.

