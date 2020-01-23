Left Menu
Development News Edition

Appnext Becomes A 'Recommendation Unicorn' In India Serving 2B App Recommendations Daily

  • PR Newswire
  • |
  • Bangalore
  • |
  • Updated: 23-01-2020 15:40 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-01-2020 15:40 IST

Following this growth achievement, Appnext invites developers across multiple verticals and app services to get their apps recommended on the top mobile devices and the hottest placements

BANGALORE, India, Jan. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Appnext, the largest on-device and in-app mobile discovery platform, announced that it reached a record milestone of serving 2B daily app recommendations to mobile users in India. Appnext interacts on average 20 times a day with 180M unique users in India, and continue to adhere to its mission of recommending users with 'apps they may use next' throughout their daily mobile journey.

Appsflyer recognized this milestone in its industry-standard mobile-media Performance Index Report, where Appnext is ranked in the 3rd place of most prolific recommendation platform for e-commerce apps in India, right after the giant duopoly of Facebook and Google. Appnext also received a special mention for their shift into the OEM arena, ranked #7 in global growth.

Appnext partnered with top OEMs who integrated its unique recommendation engine directly on the devices where the mobile users are very receptive to seeing app recommendations and are more likely to use the apps that are being recommended to them. Appnext 'Timeline', a behavior-driven AI technology ensures that users receive personalized and contextual recommendations depending on their needs, by predicting the type of app users are likely to utilize next.

Along with the successful OEM implementations, Appnext continues to work closely with an ever-increasing number of app developers integrating the Appnext recommendation engine. During the last year, 2700 apps in India boost their revenue growth by deploying Appnext solutions. Recent examples are India Today Group and Dailyhunt, who embedded the Appnext recommendation placements directly on the news feed, catering their readers with relevant and personalized app discovery experience while improving user engagement.

Elad Natanson, CEO and Co-Founder, Appnext, comments: "2019 was a defining year for Appnext in India. For the past seven years, we've developed robust technology and data solutions, powering a unique app recommendation experience. We are looking forward to expanding our activities in India and invite all developers to become a part of our growing and established ecosystem including ShareChat, MPL Gaming, Myntra, PhonePe, Paytm, Rapido, Khatabook, ace2three and Cricket.com to name a few, and get their apps available and recommended to new and existing users on the top mobile devices and the hottest placements."

About Appnext

Appnext is the largest on-device and in-app discovery platform, powering 3B app recommendations via over 20 daily interactions along users' mobile journey. Through its direct partnerships with top OEMs who integrated the company's unique recommendation engine, Appnext creates a new discovery experience in over 10,000 mobile touchpoints, powered by Appnext 'Timeline' technology that predicts the app users are likely to utilize next. Appnext delivers business growth to app developers by getting their apps discovered, used and re-used. For more information, please visithttp://www.appnext.com Connect with Appnext onTwitterand LinkedIn

Media Contact Details:
Orit Sharon
Director of Marketing Communications
orit@appnext.com

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Peaky Blinders Season 6 on Oswald Mosley meeting Adolf Hitler, What more we know!

Natasha Kapur, wife of Atlas Cycles owner, commits suicide at Aurangzeb Lane home

CBI arrests two from Garrison Engineer's office in Dehradun for taking bribe

DinDin talks on his friendship with Song Hye-Kyo’s ex-love Song Joong-Ki in army

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

Videos

Latest News

Pak conducts successful training launch of nuclear-capable ballistic missile

Pakistan on Thursday conducted a successful training launch of nuclear-capable surface-to-surface ballistic missile Ghaznavi, which can strike targets up to 290 kilometers. The training launch was part of Field Training Exercise of Army Str...

UPDATE 1-China's Huanggang locked down over virus; Ezhou stops trains

Huanggang on Thursday became the second Chinese city to go into lockdown over the coronavirus outbreak that has killed 17 people and infected more than 630.Health authorities in the city of around 7.5 million, which borders the central city...

Malegaon admin failed to take effective steps for closure of polluting industries: NGT

The National Green Tribunal Thursday said the Malegaon administration has failed to take effective steps for closure of polluting industries and sought a status report on the issue. Irked over unsatisfactory state of affairs, a bench headed...

Muslims in India safer than most other places in world: Goyal

Union minister Piyush Goyal on Thursday said Muslims in India are safer than most places in the world. India is probably one of the most inclusive societies in the world, Goyal said here at a session on Strategic Outlook India at the WEF 20...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020