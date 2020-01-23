Cisco Lauded by Frost & Sullivan for Dominating the IP Hardware Communications Endpoints Market with its Innovative Technologies

Based on its recent analysis of the global IP hardware communications endpoints market, Frost & Sullivan recognizes Cisco Systems with the 2019 Global Market Leadership Award. Cisco's robust growth strategy and implementation effectiveness, innovative portfolio, tight customer focus, and strong brand recognition have enabled it to acquire a revenue share of 31.2 percent, 20.6 percentage points ahead of its closest competitor.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1080841/Cisco_Award.jpg

In 2018, Cisco Systems achieved global market leadership in:

IP desktop phone shipment, with a market share of 24.0 percent, 9.5 percentage points ahead of its closest competitor.

IP video phone shipment with a market share of 26.6 percent, 5.8 percentage points ahead of its closest competitor.

IP wireless phone shipment, with a market share of 40.3 percent, 21.2 percentage points ahead of its closest competitor.

"Cisco pioneered various collaborative applications intended to make teamwork more efficient. Its software endpoints complement its hardware devices to provide more options to businesses and holistically meet evolving user needs," said Alaa Saayed Industry Analyst. "Whether deployed with premises-based communications platforms or hosted IP communications/UCC services, Cisco's endpoint portfolio addresses the distinct user functions within different customer organizations, departments, and lines of business."

Cisco has not only introduced new models and firmware releases but also shifted towards software-based communications and collaboration services. For occasional-to-light usage in lobbies, hallways, elevators, and guest rooms, it provides the cost-effective and value-oriented Cisco Unified SIP Phones 3900 Series and Cisco Unified IP Phones 6900 Series. For general business usage, it offers the full-featured, high-fidelity and secure Cisco IP Phone 6800 and 7800 Series, and for advanced enterprise communications and collaboration, it presents the next-generation IP Phone 8800 Series portfolio, which includes HD video capabilities.

"Cisco owns the largest installed base of IP hard and soft communications endpoints in the world. It has shipped more than 100 million IP endpoints to more than 200,000 customers worldwide, with 95 percent penetration in Fortune 500 companies," noted Saayed. "Its strong commitment to customer-centric innovation and exceptional customer experience has been key to its strong brand positioning in the enterprise communications and collaboration marketplace."

Each year, Frost & Sullivan bestows this award upon the company that demonstrates excellence in growth and customer value. Attaining loyal customers who became brand advocates allows the company to grow and achieve a market leadership position. By committing to the customer at each stage of the buying cycle and continuing to nurture the relationship, this award recognizes a company's increased market share over time.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in a variety of regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analysis, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

About Frost & Sullivan

For over five decades, Frost & Sullivan has become world-renowned for its role in helping investors, corporate leaders and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, Mega Trends, new business models and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success. Contact us: Start the discussion.

Contact:

Harley Gadomski

P: 12104778469

E: harley.gadomski@frost.com

About Cisco Systems

Cisco (NASDAQ: CSCO) is the worldwide technology leader that has been making the Internet work since 1984. Our people, products, and partners help society securely connect and seize tomorrow's digital opportunity today. Discover more at newsroom.cisco.com and follow us on Twitter at @Cisco. Cisco and the Cisco logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Cisco and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and other countries. A listing of Cisco's trademarks can be found at www.cisco.com/go/trademarks.

Contact:

Anne Blomquist

E: ablomqui@cisco.com

