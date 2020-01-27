Left Menu
Bajaj Housing Finance Limited Bags the BFSI Digital Innovation Awards 2020 for Cloud Solutions

Bajaj Housing Finance Limited (BHFL), a 100% subsidiary of Bajaj Finance Limited, has won the 'BFSI Digital Innovation Award' for Cloud Solutions at the recently held Express BFSI Technology Conclave and Awards 2020.

Organised by the Express Computer, an IT business magazine from the Indian Express Group, the BFSI Technology Conclave and Awards, is one of the largest congregation of IT decision-makers, senior executives and partners in India. The event, held in Pune from January 24th-25th, 2020 witnessed the best from the BFSI sector participate as speakers and share their views on the way ahead for one of the biggest financial markets in the world.

The conclave ended with the BFSI Digital Innovation Awards which were given away to Indian Banks or Indian subsidiaries of MNC BFSI institutions in the BFSI industry that demonstrate the innovative use of a particular technology or a combination of technologies for distinct business benefit. There were 13 distinct categories - like Big Data, Enterprise Mobility, Data Center, Cloud, Artificial Intelligence, Enterprise Security, Blockchain and Enterprise Application among others.

The participants were judged on their effectiveness of deploying a completely new solution or innovative use of existing technology to gain a competitive edge, improve operations, become more responsive to customers and partners or, simply, to add to the top or bottom line.

Sharing his delight at the occasion of winning the award for excellence in Cloud, Atul Jain, Chief Executive Officer- Bajaj Housing Finance Limited said, "It is indeed a proud moment for all of us at BHFL and would like to congratulate the entire team for helping us achieve this prestigious recognition at the Express BFSI Digital Innovation Awards 2020. Since inception, our core mission has always revolved around providing the best experience for our customers through innovation and customer engagement." 

About Bajaj Housing Finance Limited

Bajaj Housing Finance Limited (BHFL) is a 100% subsidiary of Bajaj Finance Limited - one of the most diversified NBFCs in the country with 19 product lines across consumer, commercial and SME finance catering to more than 38.6 million customers across the country. Headquartered in Pune, Bajaj Housing Finance Limited offers finance to individuals as well as corporate entities for purchase, construction and renovation of homes or commercial spaces. It also provides loan against property for business or personal needs as well as offers working capital for business expansion purposes. It also offers finance to builders and developers engaged in construction of homes. The company enjoys highest long-term credit rating of AAA (Stable) by CRISIL and IND AAA (Stable) by India Ratings and highest short-term credit rating of CRISIL A1+ by CRISIL and IND A1+ by India Ratings.

To know more: https://www.bajajhousingfinance.in/

Media Contact:
Violet Vaz
violet.vaz@bajajfinserv.in
Corporate Communications
Bajaj Finance Limited

