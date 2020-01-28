Left Menu
DANA E-Wallet is now available as a payment method for the App Store and other Apple services in Indonesia

DANA E-Wallet is now available as a payment method for the App Store and other Apple services in Indonesia

Beginning today, DANA E-Wallet is now available as a payment method for Apple services in Indonesia. Customers can use their DANA E-Wallet account to pay for App Store, Apple Music, Apple TV app, and iTunes Store purchases, iCloud storage and more.

Vincent Iswara, CEO and co-founder of DANA said, "We're pleased customers can now use DANA as a payment method for the App Store and Apple Services. DANA is one of the top digital wallet services in the country, and customers can enjoy the ease-of-use, accessibility, and reliability of this service developed by Indonesia, for Indonesia."

The addition of DANA E-Wallet as an Apple ID payment method offers a new way to pay for Apple services without needing a credit card and still allows for easy, one-tap purchasing from all Apple devices. DANA E-Wallet does not share your bank information with Apple, making it simple and private. For DANA, security and user experience are paramount.

Customers can manage their Apple ID payment information in Settings on iPhone, iPad and iPod touch, or on their Mac or PC. DANA ensures that users are able to share the same experience and story: a digital wallet that is trusted, intuitive to use, can be accessed by whenever, and is available across a wide range of platforms.

For more information on how to add DANA E-Wallet as a payment method, please visit https://support.apple.com/en-us/HT201266.

This launch is another significant milestone for DANA as it continues to build a firm, inclusive infrastructure to accommodate digital transactions in Indonesia.

Logo - https://photos.prnasia.com/prnh/20200128/2702969-1LOGO

