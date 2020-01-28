Left Menu
Development News Edition

Exotel Partners With Syrow to Help Customers Improve Their Support

  • PR Newswire
  • |
  • Bangalore
  • |
  • Updated: 28-01-2020 11:00 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-01-2020 11:00 IST
Exotel Partners With Syrow to Help Customers Improve Their Support

Exotel, Asia's largest cloud telephony platform, has partnered with Syrow, a leading CSaaS (Customer Support as a Service) company. This partnership will prove helpful to Exotel's clients who can avail Syrow's services to provide best-in-class support, round the clock via calls, emails, chat, etc. to their end customers.

Speaking about the partnership, Exotel's CEO & Co-Founder, Shivakumar Ganesan said, "Every business today, irrespective of its size, is focussed on giving its customers the best brand experience possible. Customer support plays a big role in making this happen. Partnering with Syrow will help ensure that our customers can boost their business without having to invest in an in-house team for support."

Rajesh Raju and Ramana Murthy Reddicharla, Founders of Syrow stated jointly, "We are poised to transform the customer support industry by combining our wide offerings with Exotel's advanced expertise and knowledge. Syrow aims to take on each client with utmost dedication, using the most efficient technologies via our omnichannel customer care platform. As customer experience is bound to be the next service differentiator, companies can build great brand value and a loyal customer base through Syrow services."

This partnership has already proved to be beneficial for a lot of Exotel's clients. Varun Av, Founder, Inito, said, "We are excited to work with the powerful duo of Exotel and Syrow. We were keen to engage the services of both companies as each brings with it, their unique wisdom to the table. We were impressed with how quickly the joint team understood our business and processes, and the high quality of service they aim for. It was completely in tune with our needs. We are excited about the future with two leading enterprises such as Syrow and Exotel to support us." 

Inito is a medical technology startup based out of Bangalore. They focus on building smart medical devices that are not just accurate and reliable but also convenient and user-friendly.

About Exotel

Exotel is Asia's leading cloud telephony platform. Incorporated in 2011, Exotel was co-founded by three techies to help businesses bring order and efficiency to customer communication. Exotel is currently headed by Shivakumar Ganesan who is the CEO and Founder. Working with some of the fastest-growing companies in Southeast Asia (Uber, Ola, Flipkart, GoJek, Lazada, Quikr, Redmart, etc.), Exotel helps them to manage their customer communication over calls & SMS. Exotel's world-class, cloud-based solution simplifies customer communication for nearly 2,500+ companies in India, Australia, and SEA. 

For more information, please visit http://exotel.com

About Syrow

Syrow, is one of the leading Customer Service Outsourcing companies in India. 

The company offers a complete suite of Customer Care Services to manage Customer Experience efficiently using AI+Human support. The Syrow team consist of domain-specific experts who can help companies develop innovative strategies in order to compete and win in the industry segment they operate. Syrow utilises multilingual omnichannel customer care platform which includes calls, chatting, emailing, ticketing, and social media support.

For more information, please visit www.syrow.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/923757/Exotel_Logo.jpg

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Mumbai: BEST staff hold protest march against management plans

Mahindra Lifespace Q3 profit down 91% at Rs 1.8 cr

One Punch Man Season 3 release period, Know more on Saitama’s presence, What latest we know

Taliban claims to have shot down US military plane in Afghanistan

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

Videos

Latest News

SC allows govt to bring African cheetah to India

The Supreme Court on Tuesday allowed the government to introduce the African cheetah to a suitable habitat in India on an experimental basis to see whether it can adapt to Indian conditions. Stating that the rare Indian cheetah is almost ex...

Second day's play between Mumbai and HP washed out

The second days play in the Ranji Trophy Elite Group B game between Mumbai and Himachal Pradesh was washed out without a ball being bowled here on Tuesday. On the opening day on Monday, Sarfaraz Khan struck an unbeaten 226 to propel Mumbai ...

Verma excels with bat, ball; Goa eye bonus point against Arunachal Pradesh

Skipper Amit Verma led from the front with a century and a three-wicket haul as Goa put up a dominant all-round show to tighten their grip over their Ranji Trophy Plate Group fixture against Arunachal Pradesh here on Tuesday. Goa declared t...

Soccer-Nabbout strikes to send Kashima out of Asian Champions League

Former champions Kashima Antlers suffered a shock exit from the playoffs of the Asian Champions League on Tuesday following a 1-0 defeat by Australias Melbourne Victory. Melbourne, who had never won an away game in the competition in 22 pre...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020