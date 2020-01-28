Exotel Partners With Syrow to Help Customers Improve Their Support

Exotel, Asia's largest cloud telephony platform, has partnered with Syrow, a leading CSaaS (Customer Support as a Service) company. This partnership will prove helpful to Exotel's clients who can avail Syrow's services to provide best-in-class support, round the clock via calls, emails, chat, etc. to their end customers.

Speaking about the partnership, Exotel's CEO & Co-Founder, Shivakumar Ganesan said, "Every business today, irrespective of its size, is focussed on giving its customers the best brand experience possible. Customer support plays a big role in making this happen. Partnering with Syrow will help ensure that our customers can boost their business without having to invest in an in-house team for support."

Rajesh Raju and Ramana Murthy Reddicharla, Founders of Syrow stated jointly, "We are poised to transform the customer support industry by combining our wide offerings with Exotel's advanced expertise and knowledge. Syrow aims to take on each client with utmost dedication, using the most efficient technologies via our omnichannel customer care platform. As customer experience is bound to be the next service differentiator, companies can build great brand value and a loyal customer base through Syrow services."

This partnership has already proved to be beneficial for a lot of Exotel's clients. Varun Av, Founder, Inito, said, "We are excited to work with the powerful duo of Exotel and Syrow. We were keen to engage the services of both companies as each brings with it, their unique wisdom to the table. We were impressed with how quickly the joint team understood our business and processes, and the high quality of service they aim for. It was completely in tune with our needs. We are excited about the future with two leading enterprises such as Syrow and Exotel to support us."

Inito is a medical technology startup based out of Bangalore. They focus on building smart medical devices that are not just accurate and reliable but also convenient and user-friendly.

About Exotel

Exotel is Asia's leading cloud telephony platform. Incorporated in 2011, Exotel was co-founded by three techies to help businesses bring order and efficiency to customer communication. Exotel is currently headed by Shivakumar Ganesan who is the CEO and Founder. Working with some of the fastest-growing companies in Southeast Asia (Uber, Ola, Flipkart, GoJek, Lazada, Quikr, Redmart, etc.), Exotel helps them to manage their customer communication over calls & SMS. Exotel's world-class, cloud-based solution simplifies customer communication for nearly 2,500+ companies in India, Australia, and SEA.

For more information, please visit http://exotel.com

About Syrow

Syrow, is one of the leading Customer Service Outsourcing companies in India.

The company offers a complete suite of Customer Care Services to manage Customer Experience efficiently using AI+Human support. The Syrow team consist of domain-specific experts who can help companies develop innovative strategies in order to compete and win in the industry segment they operate. Syrow utilises multilingual omnichannel customer care platform which includes calls, chatting, emailing, ticketing, and social media support.

For more information, please visit www.syrow.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/923757/Exotel_Logo.jpg

