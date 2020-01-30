Left Menu
HH Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Honours 10 Winners From 8 Countries at 2nd Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Water Award, Reveals UAE Water Aid Foundation

  • PR Newswire
  • |
  • Dubai
  • |
  • Updated: 30-01-2020 13:47 IST
  • |
  • Created: 30-01-2020 13:47 IST
HH Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Honours 10 Winners From 8 Countries at 2nd Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Water Award, Reveals UAE Water Aid Foundation

HH Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Media Council, has honoured 10 winners in the 2nd Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Water Award. The Award was launched by HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum to encourage research institutions, individuals, and innovators from around the world to develop sustainable and innovative solutions to water scarcity that use solar power. The UAE Water Aid Foundation (Suqia) under the umbrella of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives, oversees the award, which has three main categories: Innovative Projects Award, Innovative Research and Development Award, and the Innovative Individual Award.

The award ceremony was attended by a number of Ministers and directors of government departments in the UAE, ambassadors, consuls general, public figures, officials from the public and private sectors, local and international universities and research centres, and students from National and international universities. The winners from around the world presented innovative ideas and projects that received considerable praise.

In the Innovative Projects Award for Small Projects, GivePower Foundation from the USA came first for its BLU Drop Solar Water Farm. Boreal Light from Germany was second with its WaterKiosk project. International Business Ventures from the UAE, in partnership with Zero Mass Water from the USA, came third with its Platinum Heritage (PH) Source Oasis project.

Khalifa University from the UAE won the Innovative Research & Development Award in the National Institutions category for low-cost desalination, using a distiller coupled with gravity solar heather project.

In the International Institutions category, Liquinex Group from the Republic of Singapore came first for its compact water purification system. Plasma Waters from the Republic of Chile came second for their Innovation with Purpose project. Project Maji from the Republic of Ghana came third for their Solar Kiosks project.

The Innovative Individual Award for Youth was awarded jointly to Jan Radel from Germany for his Drinking Water for Malambo project; and Muhammad Wakil Shahzad for his 24/7 Solar Desalination project.

