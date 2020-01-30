Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mobile Threat Defense Vendors Offering Integrated Solutions Better Positioned to Address Market Demand

  • PR Newswire
  • |
  • London
  • |
  • Updated: 30-01-2020 18:06 IST
  • |
  • Created: 30-01-2020 18:06 IST

 With enterprises increasingly seeking a single solution for proactive security for all their endpoints, security vendors have begun to integrate mobile threat defense (MTD) solutions with endpoint detection and response systems. The bring-your-own-device (BYOD) trend, General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) and Payment Services Directive 2 (PSD2) regulations are expected to drive the $347.4 million European MTD market towards $759.8 million by 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 21.6%.

"In the current regulatory environment, MTD vendors are looking to offer visibility into the security posture of the company's iOS and Android devices while respecting the privacy concerns of end users," said Jarad Carleton, Cybersecurity Global Program Leader at Frost & Sullivan. "For this, they are employing emerging technologies such as deep learning and neural networks, as well as engaging in partnerships with unified endpoint management (UEM), endpoint protection platform (EPP), and endpoint detection and response (EDR) providers to deliver comprehensive solutions."

Frost & Sullivan's recent analysis, European Mobile Threat Defense Market, Forecast to 2023, highlights major market drivers and restraints that are likely to affect the demand for mobile security solutions. In addition to identifying major industry trends that will have a lasting impact on MTD product development and marketing, it discusses the features that will define future competitive mobile security solutions. The analysis delivers essential insights to cybersecurity vendors, chief information security officers, as well as business executives interested in mobile security.

For further information on this analysis, please visit: http://frost.ly/3z7

"The United Kingdom, France, and the DACH region (Germany, Austria, and Switzerland) are generating the greatest demand for MTD products," noted Mikita Hanets, Cybersecurity Research Analyst at Frost & Sullivan. "The DACH region has the highest adoption rate of MTD solutions in Europe, led by Germany. Switzerland and Austria are expected to grow rapidly, too, due to their well-established culture of privacy as well as financial institutions' desire to secure mobile endpoints."

The MTD market is likely to undergo a transformation before the end of the forecast period. The most successful vendors will be the ones that look to grab the growth opportunities presented by:

  • Integrating their solution with existing EDR systems through partnerships with other security vendors. This will help them meet the increasing market demand for comprehensive endpoint protection products.
  • Offering a unified solution with MTD and UEM capabilities.
  • Partnering with leading cybersecurity vendors that have the resources to develop an integrated endpoint security monitoring and management (ESMM) platform.
  • Expanding their customer base across Southern and Eastern Europe.
  • Developing deep learning engines for more effective threat detection.

European Mobile Threat Defense Market, Forecast to 2023 is part of Frost & Sullivan's global Cybersecurity Growth Partnership Service program.

About Frost & Sullivan

For over five decades, Frost & Sullivan has become world-renowned for its role in helping investors, corporate leaders and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, Mega Trends, new business models and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success. Contact us: Start the discussion.

European Mobile Threat Defense Market, Forecast to 2023
ME46-74

Contact:
Kristi Cekani
Corporate Communications - Frost & Sullivan, Europe
P: +39 (0)2 4851 6133
E: kristi.cekani@frost.com
http://ww2.frost.com

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Coronavirus toll mounts to 170 in China

Raising sizeable capital could be challenging for Yes Bank: Ind-Ra

UPDATE 1-White House tells Bolton his manuscript contains classified material, cannot be published

Reliance seeks to counter India plastics pushback with new road project

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

Videos

Latest News

TT Nationals: PSPB men, Railways women win team trophies

Petroleum Sports Promotion Board PSPB beat Delhi to lift the mens trophy while Railways defeated Bengal A to claim the womens title in the team events of the National Table Tennis Championships here on Thursday. Delhi, which reached the fin...

UPDATE 2-Sterling gains after BoE leaves interest rates unchanged

Sterling gained on Thursday after the Bank of England held interest rates at 0.75, defying money markets that had seen a 50 probability of a cut to help the economy. Following the move, interest rate futures moved to almost price out a rate...

Bharti Infratel Q3 net profit jumps 23 pc to Rs 798.7 cr

Telecom infrastructure company Bharti Infratel on Thursday posted a 23 per cent jump in consolidated net profit at Rs 798.7 crore for the third quarter ended December 2019. Its net profit stood at Rs 648.4 crore in the year ago period.Total...

One cannot be a pol leader unless he has been jailed: Dilip

West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh courted yet another controversy on Thursday when he said one cannot become a political leader unless he has been jailed. Asking party cadres to actively counter the ruling TMC, Ghosh said sitting back ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020