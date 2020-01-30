Left Menu
WebPort Global & Tempus FX Create Content Partnership

WebPort Global (WPG), the online global trade community, and Tempus FX recently signed an agreement that brings Tempus content and expertise in global currency markets to WPG subscribers in more than 100 countries.

WebPort Global allows trade industry leaders in government, associations, business organizations, SMEs, corporations and the trade service industry to connect digitally to grow and go global.

Tempus, the foreign exchange and international payment solutions company, currently celebrating its 20th anniversary, consistently earns designation in Bloomberg's quarterly Top G10 Foreign Currency Forecaster rankings for overall accuracy as well as distinction for individual currencies such as the Mexican Peso, the British Pound, the New Zealand Dollar and the Swiss Franc.

WPG will feature Daily FX Market Commentary and Monthly Currency Outlook Reports prepared by award winning analysts, as well as Tempus Blogs and Webinars that focus on a wide range of topics including risk management, cryptocurrency, forwards, payments, currency and markets, as well as supply chain, regulations, FinTech and more.

More information visit www.webportglobal.com or www.tempusfx.com.

About WebPort Global:
WebPort Global (WPG) steers the global trade journey by connecting SMEs to buyers, sellers, networking, relevant opportunities, data and news on a globally-accessible portal. WPG is a wholly owned subsidiary of The Drew Company, a privately held, Boston-based holding and investment company founded in 1982 by John Drew. Best known for its deep experience in real estate development, management and consulting, the Drew Company currently oversees a broad range of ventures, spanning real estate, hospitality, technology, and entrepreneurial investment. More information at www.webportglobal.com

About Tempus:
Since 1999, Tempus has provided corporate clients with the best foreign exchange and international payment solutions in the industry. We operate in the US as Tempus and in the UK as Monex Europe, all part of the global Monex group, one of the world's largest commercial foreign exchange providers. Based in Washington, DC, and together with its global affiliates, Tempus has leveraged a combined annual FX volume over $150 billion to help more than 40,000 clients from a broad range of industries successfully navigate the global currency markets and market fluctuations. https://www.tempusfx.com/

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1084034/tempus.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/839418/WebPort_Global_Logo.jpg

