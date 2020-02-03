Left Menu
Bakingo Bakes Love and Romance With its Valentine's Day Cakes

Steal the heart of a beloved one with the scrumptious #lovebite from Bakingo. Over 100% cupid-approved cakes available at a single click. Bakingo is all set to bind hearts in sweet love.

Bakingo--The reputed online bakery serving seven metro cities of India: Delhi, Gurgaon, Noida, Ghaziabad, Bangalore, Hyderabad, and Secunderabad is stirring love and romance on all the seven days of Valentine's week with its Valentine cakes.

Bakingo summons to lovebirds to celebrate Rose Day, Propose Day, Chocolate Day, Teddy Day, Promise Day, Hug Day, Kiss Day, and Valentine's Day over it's Valentine cakes and desserts. Allowing them to choose from photo cakes, heart-shaped cakes, cupcakes, jar cakes--Bakingo promises to smitten lovers in delicious love. The prompt and seamless same-day, midnight, and instant delivery of Valentine's Day cakes and desserts across the seven Indian cities is a cherry on the cake that further ensures that the sweetness remains intact in the heart and tastebuds of the relishers.

In talks with Shrey Sehgal, the co-founder of Bakingo, he exclaims, "Our Valentine's Day cake collection is baked with love and is garnished with ultra-delicious toppings of romance that taste as sweet as a #lovebite. We have countless cake options and delivery options too for the entire Valentine's week so that every heart can savour deliciousness and love whenever they want."

Further, he added, "Bakingo's Valentine's Day cakes are available in a variety of drool-worthy flavours, rich textures, and heart-pleasing shapes, thus making love celebrations an affair of mellowness for the lovers."

About Bakingo:

Bakingo, the online bakery is FA Gift's other e-commerce venture. Flourishing in the cities of Delhi, Gurgaon, Noida, Ghaziabad, Hyderabad, Secunderabad and Bangalore, Bakingo deals exclusively in eggless cakes, jar cakes, pastries, and other desserts.

For more details, visit our website: https://www.bakingo.com

Media ContactSuman Patrasuman.patra@floweraura.com+91-8882553333Head, Product and MarketingFA Gifts Pvt. Ltd.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1084661/Bakingo_Logo.jpg

