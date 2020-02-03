Dehradun Smart City Limited and Indus Towers Collaborate to Boost NextGen Telecom Infrastructure in Dehradun

With a common aim of giving a boost to telecom infrastructure and improving quality of lives, Dehradun Smart Cities Limited (DSCL) and Indus Towers, one of the world's largest telecom tower companies, have partnered on a Public Private Partnership (PPP) model to install 70 ground-based mast telecom sites, 60 Smart Poles and deployment of 100 km of Underground Fiber Network. This contract, part of various initiatives introduced by DSCL having Smart City focus, is brought about with the chief purpose of building and strengthening digital network across Dehradun and contributing towards smarter infrastructure services. The project entailed installation of 60 Smart Poles equipped with WiFi access points, Smart lighting solution (warm LED lights consuming lesser energy) and CCTV cameras (for video surveillance) in Dehradun.

This momentous occasion was graced by key attendees, which included Sh. Sunil Uniyal Gama, Hon'ble Mayor, Shri Ashish Bhatgai, ACEO, Dehradun Smart City and Mr. Bimal Dayal, CEO, Indus Towers.

Commenting on this Collaboration, Sh. Sunil Uniyal Gama, Hon'ble Mayor, said, "Robust connectivity is one of the critical aspects of Smart City initiative. Deployment of these smart poles will ensure seamless digital connectivity, surveillance and environment monitoring on a real-time basis thus also enabling smooth Integration between different departments."

Mr. Ashish Bhatgai, ACEO, DSCL, said, "Dehradun Smart City's vision is very clear - the betterment of citizens in terms of safety, connectivity and healthcare. DSCL has various initiatives that have a Smart City focus e.g. IOT based devices/sensors - CCTV, VMDs, Environmental Sensors etc. This contract on the PPP model is for Smart Pole and Fiber deployment throughout the city to provide seamless digital connectivity."

Speaking at the occasion, Mr. Bimal Dayal, CEO, Indus Towers, said, "We at Indus Towers are delighted to partner with DSCL and together we aim to provide a robust NextGen telecom infrastructure in Dehradun. Indus Towers' selection to implement the third such project in India is a testament of its capability and experience to execute Infrastructure projects on PPP Model. We continue to be the pioneers when it comes to enabling Smart Cities through our innovative solutions of smart telecom infrastructure. We express our heartfelt gratitude to the DSCL for partnering with us to help improve lives of citizens of Dehradun and tourist inflow.''

About Indus Towers Limited

Indus Towers Limited is an independently managed company offering passive telecom infrastructure to all telecom operators. Indus is headquartered in the National Capital Region. Founded in 2007, Indus Towers Limited has been promoted under a joint venture amongst (i) Bharti Infratel Limited (group company of Bharti Airtel limited, rendering telecom services in India under the brand name Airtel), (ii) Vodafone India Limited (group company of Vodafone Group- UK) rendering telecom services in India under the brand name Vodafone, since merged with Idea Cellular Limited and (iii) Aditya Birla Telecom Limited (group company of Idea Cellular Limited, now re-named as Vodafone Idea Limited) which created history by collaborating to share telecom towers & infrastructure.

Indus has presence in 15 telecom circles of India and has achieved over 2,32,924 tenancies till date. With the current count of over 1,25,649 towers, Indus has the widest coverage in India and is one of the largest telecom tower companies in the world.

Indus Towers has been actively involved in developing scalable models for smart cities. The company's approach is to enable the integration of the digital infrastructure with the existing infrastructure. Recently, the company executed Smart Poles project for New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) as part of its efforts to make Delhi a smart city as well as Vadodara Municipal Corporation (VMC).

Indus' vision of "Transforming Lives by Enabling Communication" is setting a new paradigm for a networked economy, on a world leading scale, whereby there is inclusive and impactful growth for all.

