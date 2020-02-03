AuraPortal Announces Top 10 Strategic Technology Trends for 2020

According to Gartner, the annual top 10 strategic technology trends report highlights trends that, "enterprises need to consider as part of their five-year strategic technology planning process ... Technology innovation leaders must examine the business impact of these top 10 strategic technology trends and seize the opportunities to enhance existing, or create new, processes, products and business models."

AuraPortal recognizes the importance of these technological trends and how they help companies plan which areas to invest their time and effort in, forming part of the organization's continuous innovation strategy, and has therefore made this report available to help enterprise architecture and technology innovation leaders to center their innovation efforts and evaluate opportunities, challenges and time frames for adoption.

Strategic technology trends have the potential both to create opportunity and to drive significant disruption. Enterprise architecture and technology innovation leaders must evaluate these top trends to determine how combinations of trends can power their innovation strategies.

In the report, Gartner explains the following trends:

1) Hyperautomation

"Hyperautomation refers not only to the breadth of the pallet of tools but also to all the steps of automation itself (discover, analyze, design, automate, measure, monitor, reassess)."

2) Multiexperience

"The ability to communicate with users across many human senses will provide a richer environment for delivering nuanced information."

3) Democratization

"Democratization is focused on providing people with access to technical expertise (e.g., ML, application development) or business domain expertise (e.g., sales process, economic analysis) via a radically simplified experience and without requiring extensive and costly training."

4) Human Augmentation

"Human augmentation refers to the enhancement of human capabilities and capacity through the use of technology and science."

5) Transparency and Traceability

"Transparency and traceability are not a single product or a single action. It refers to a range of attitudes, actions, and supporting technologies and practices designed to address regulatory requirements, enshrine an ethical approach to use of AI and other advanced technologies, and repair the growing lack of trust in companies."

6) Empowered Edge

"Edge computing describes a computing topology in which information processing and content collection and delivery are placed closer to the sources, repositories and consumers of this information."

7) Distributed Cloud

"This represents a significant shift from the centralized model of most public cloud services and will lead to a new era in cloud computing."

8) Autonomous Systems

"Autonomous things are physical devices that use AI to automate functions previously performed by humans."

9) Practical Blockchain

"Blockchain has the potential to reshape industries by enabling trust, providing transparency and enabling value exchange across business ecosystems — potentially lowering costs, reducing transaction settlement times and improving cash flow."

10) Artificial Intelligence Security

"At the same time, there will be a massive increase in potential points of attack with IoT, cloud computing, microservices and highly connected systems in smart spaces."

Source: Gartner, Top 10 Strategic Technology Trends for 2020, David Cearley, Nick Jones, et al., October 21, 2019.

