Left Menu
Development News Edition

AuraPortal Announces Top 10 Strategic Technology Trends for 2020

  • PR Newswire
  • |
  • Miami
  • |
  • Updated: 03-02-2020 21:47 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-02-2020 21:47 IST

 According to Gartner, the annual top 10 strategic technology trends report highlights trends that, "enterprises need to consider as part of their five-year strategic technology planning process ... Technology innovation leaders must examine the business impact of these top 10 strategic technology trends and seize the opportunities to enhance existing, or create new, processes, products and business models."

AuraPortal recognizes the importance of these technological trends and how they help companies plan which areas to invest their time and effort in, forming part of the organization's continuous innovation strategy, and has therefore made this report available to help enterprise architecture and technology innovation leaders to center their innovation efforts and evaluate opportunities, challenges and time frames for adoption.

Strategic technology trends have the potential both to create opportunity and to drive significant disruption. Enterprise architecture and technology innovation leaders must evaluate these top trends to determine how combinations of trends can power their innovation strategies.

In the report, Gartner explains the following trends:

1) Hyperautomation
"Hyperautomation refers not only to the breadth of the pallet of tools but also to all the steps of automation itself (discover, analyze, design, automate, measure, monitor, reassess)."

2) Multiexperience
"The ability to communicate with users across many human senses will provide a richer environment for delivering nuanced information."

3) Democratization
"Democratization is focused on providing people with access to technical expertise (e.g., ML, application development) or business domain expertise (e.g., sales process, economic analysis) via a radically simplified experience and without requiring extensive and costly training."

4) Human Augmentation
"Human augmentation refers to the enhancement of human capabilities and capacity through the use of technology and science."

5) Transparency and Traceability
"Transparency and traceability are not a single product or a single action. It refers to a range of attitudes, actions, and supporting technologies and practices designed to address regulatory requirements, enshrine an ethical approach to use of AI and other advanced technologies, and repair the growing lack of trust in companies."

6) Empowered Edge
"Edge computing describes a computing topology in which information processing and content collection and delivery are placed closer to the sources, repositories and consumers of this information."

7) Distributed Cloud
"This represents a significant shift from the centralized model of most public cloud services and will lead to a new era in cloud computing."

8) Autonomous Systems
"Autonomous things are physical devices that use AI to automate functions previously performed by humans."

9) Practical Blockchain
"Blockchain has the potential to reshape industries by enabling trust, providing transparency and enabling value exchange across business ecosystems — potentially lowering costs, reducing transaction settlement times and improving cash flow."

10) Artificial Intelligence Security
"At the same time, there will be a massive increase in potential points of attack with IoT, cloud computing, microservices and highly connected systems in smart spaces."

For more information about this report, visit: https://www.auraportal.com/top-10-strategic-technology-trends-for-2020/

Source: Gartner, Top 10 Strategic Technology Trends for 2020, David Cearley, Nick Jones, et al., October 21, 2019.

Media Contact:
Kirsty Roberts, Marketing specialist
info@auraportal.com

Related Links:
https://www.auraportal.com

Related Images
top-10-strategic-technology-trends.png
Top 10 Strategic Technology Trends for 2020
Top 10 Strategic Technology Trends for 2020 shown in a tablet.

Related Links
New Intelligent Digital Processes (by IDC) 
Dynamic Case Management: from theory to practice

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

India will not tolerate 5 'murders' to avenge one: Nirbhaya convicts' lawyer

Ivan Kral, author of 'Dancing Barefoot' song, dies, aged 71

2nd person who detected positive for coronavirus in India sat next to first diagnosed patient, says Harsh Vardhan

ONGC, IOC, other oil PSUs to invest Rs 98,521 cr in FY21

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

SC seeks Centre, state govts' reply on plea to regulate blood banks

The Supreme Court on Monday sought response from Centre and all the state governments on a plea seeking direction to strengthen and regulate blood banks and blood storage units across the country. The division bench of Justices Rohinton F N...

Mamata targets Yogi over 'goli' remark, tells BJP to avoid playing communal card

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday slammed Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Aditynath for speaking the language of goli bullets and suggested that BJP leaders who hold constitutional positions should demand votes on the b...

BJP plans micro booth management in Delhi; aims individual voters in last leg

By Kumar Gaurav The Bharatiya Janata Party BJP has moved its campaign for Delhi Assembly polls from booth level to individual level aiming to target every voter in the national capital.The partys mega campaign in the run-up to Delhi Assembl...

Zarif discusses JCPOA, Persian Gulf with Top EU diplomat

Tehran Iran, February 3 SputnikANI - Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif discussed ongoing plans to salvage the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action JCPOA and the need to de-escalate tensions in the Persian Gulf with High Representa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020