Left Menu
Development News Edition

DoiT International Announces Acquisition of superQuery

  • PR Newswire
  • |
  • Tel Aviv
  • |
  • Updated: 03-02-2020 22:10 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-02-2020 22:10 IST

 DoiT International ("DoiT" or the "Company" ), the leading provider of proprietary public cloud optimization and operations software and public cloud expertise, announced it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire superQuery (superquery.io)—a unique development platform for Google BigQuery, helping data teams increase data exploration speed and cost optimization of big data workloads. 

superQuery optimizes Google BigQuery queries in real-time, maximizing query performance and efficiency while minimizing cost. It also provides a complete development environment, enabling data analysts and data scientists to work at peak productivity when analyzing data in BigQuery.

The acquisition is scheduled to be completed in early February 2020, and superQuery employees will join the ranks of DoiT International and extend the company's Platforms team in Tel Aviv. Together, they will be integrating and extending superQuery technology into the DoiT International stack of platforms and will deliver even greater value to customers worldwide.

While this is just the first acquisition the Company is making in 2020, DoiT is actively looking for companies with a strong technology stack to provide its customers with an even stronger portfolio of cloud productivity and cost optimization solutions.

In November 2019, DoiT received an investment of over $100 million from the Charlesbank Technology Opportunities Fund, a fund managed by Charlesbank Capital Partners. The Company is on track to more than double revenue in 2020, and this investment will enable the Company to invest in its software platform, scale its global team of cloud architects, grow its presence in North America and Europe, and pursue strategic acquisitions such as with superQuery.

DoiT's offering delivers significant value to its growing base of technology customers, providing support for public cloud workloads with complex requirements such as multi-cloud Kubernetes deployments, real-time data and analytics, and machine intelligence. Its software platform uses machine learning to enable customers to right-size workloads and optimize their public cloud spending across any of the three major public cloud providers.

Founded in 2011, DoiT International has offices in Tel Aviv, San Francisco, New York, Austin, and London, with plans to expand to Paris, Berlin, Chicago and Seattle in 2020.

"Together with the talented superQuery engineering and product team, we are going to save millions of dollars every month for customers running big data and analytics workloads on Google Cloud Platform and Amazon Web Services," said DoiT International's CEO and Co-Founder, Yoav Toussia-Cohen.

Avi Zloof, CEO of superQuery, has added, "The combination of DoiT International and superQuery's platform for optimizing cloud infrastructure will reinvent what it means to solve business problems with data at an entirely different scale and value point."

For press inquires, please contact press@doit-intl.com.

Related Images

doit-and-superquery-leadership.jpg
DoiT and superQuery Leadership
L-R: Vadim Solovey (Managing Director and Co-Founder, DoiT International), Avi Zloof (CEO and Founder, superQuery), Yoav Toussia-Cohen (CEO and Co-Founder, DoiT International) and Ido Volff (VP Business Development and Co-Founder, superQuery).

Related Links

DoiT Blog Post Announcing Acquisition

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

India will not tolerate 5 'murders' to avenge one: Nirbhaya convicts' lawyer

Ivan Kral, author of 'Dancing Barefoot' song, dies, aged 71

2nd person who detected positive for coronavirus in India sat next to first diagnosed patient, says Harsh Vardhan

ONGC, IOC, other oil PSUs to invest Rs 98,521 cr in FY21

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

SC seeks Centre, state govts' reply on plea to regulate blood banks

The Supreme Court on Monday sought response from Centre and all the state governments on a plea seeking direction to strengthen and regulate blood banks and blood storage units across the country. The division bench of Justices Rohinton F N...

Mamata targets Yogi over 'goli' remark, tells BJP to avoid playing communal card

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday slammed Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Aditynath for speaking the language of goli bullets and suggested that BJP leaders who hold constitutional positions should demand votes on the b...

BJP plans micro booth management in Delhi; aims individual voters in last leg

By Kumar Gaurav The Bharatiya Janata Party BJP has moved its campaign for Delhi Assembly polls from booth level to individual level aiming to target every voter in the national capital.The partys mega campaign in the run-up to Delhi Assembl...

Zarif discusses JCPOA, Persian Gulf with Top EU diplomat

Tehran Iran, February 3 SputnikANI - Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif discussed ongoing plans to salvage the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action JCPOA and the need to de-escalate tensions in the Persian Gulf with High Representa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020