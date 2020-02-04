Left Menu
Development News Edition

Delhi gasps for breath as AQI crosses 300 mark

After a brief improvement in the air quality of the national capital, the pollution level is down to the 'very poor' category with the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) docking at 309 on Tuesday morning.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 04-02-2020 09:27 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-02-2020 09:26 IST
Delhi gasps for breath as AQI crosses 300 mark
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

After a brief improvement in the air quality of the national capital, the pollution level is down to the 'very poor' category with the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) docking at 309 on Tuesday morning. The AQI in the area around Delhi University was recorded 313 at 9 am today which falls under the 'very poor' category. Similarly, Chandni Chowk, Pusa Road, and Mathura Road had an AQI of 451, 248 and 359 respectively.

An AQI between 0-50 is considered good, 51-100 is satisfactory, 101-200 moderate, 201-300 poor, 301-400 very poor and 401-500 is marked as severe/hazardous. The maximum temperature in the capital will be 22 degrees Celcius and the minimum will be 6 degrees Celcius. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Air Canada Boeing 767 to make emergency landing at Madrid airport

Japan to take steps to protect citizens from coronavirus

Piyush Gupta Joins Colliers International India as the Managing Director, Capital Markets

Song Hye-Kyo, Yoo Ah-in post GIF on Instagram to support coronavirus sufferers in Wuhan

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Big FM and HDFC ERGO General Insurance Launch 'High Beam - Not Ok Please’ Campaign

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India NewsVoirBIG FM, one of the largest radio networks in the country, in association with HDFC ERGO General Insurance Company, Indias third-largest non-life insurance provider in the private sector, today announced t...

Taiwan calls China 'vile' for restricting island's access to WHO on coronavirus

Taiwans foreign ministry said on Tuesday China is vile for restricting the islands access to WHO during the coronavirus outbreak, adding to tensions with Beijing over the growing health crisis.China, where the outbreak began, said on Monday...

China opens virus hospital built from scratch in under two weeks

Beijing, Feb 4 AFP Coronavirus patients arrived on Tuesday at a Chinese field hospital built from scratch in under two weeks at the frontline of the outbreak, state media said, following a round-the-clock construction marathon that became a...

Court holds 4 guilty of killing revenue official in UP

Four people accused of killing a revenue inspector back in 2012 were held guilty by a fast track court here. The court will pronounce the quantum of punishment on Wednesday.Judge Nishant Dev found Ajit, Suraj, Anil and Sunil Kumar guilty of...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020