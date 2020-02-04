Left Menu
Development News Edition

Next-gen Facility Management to Integrate Energy and Property Management Services for Market Advantage

  • PR Newswire
  • |
  • Santa Clara
  • |
  • Updated: 04-02-2020 18:35 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-02-2020 18:35 IST
Next-gen Facility Management to Integrate Energy and Property Management Services for Market Advantage

 A perceptible shift in facility owners' focus from cost savings to service outcomes, user experience, and business productivity is opening up the market for integrated facility management (IFM). IFM is expected to increase its share of the total addressable FM market from 10.3% in 2018 to 13.9% by 2025, while the total market is forecast to grow from $819.53 billion to $945.11 billion during the same period at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.1%.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1085395/Facility_Management_Frost_Sullivan_Energy_Environment_Building_Technology.jpg

"Partnerships, collaborations, and merger & acquisition activity are rapidly altering the competitive landscape, as converged FM services, property management, and energy management (EM) are proving vital to stay relevant," said John Raspin, Partner at Frost & Sullivan. "Meanwhile, these new business models, as well as the rising prevalence of Internet of Things (IoT), Big Data, and advanced connectivity, are creating a parallel need to build or acquire data analytics capabilities to complement service delivery."

Frost & Sullivan's recent analysis, The Future of Facility Management (FM), Forecast to 2025, analyzes the transformational trends in the FM market as well as new business opportunities through 2025. It examines the main technologies and services in the market and the factors that are likely to influence the competitive landscape. It covers the growth markets in the regions of North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), and Rest of the World (RoW).

For further information on this analysis, please visit: http://frost.ly/3zg

"The commoditization of FM services in the developed markets of Europe and North America is compelling suppliers to innovate to maintain margins and growth," noted Raspin. "By 2025, the Middle East region will be the fastest-growing IFM market, while the total FM market will experience a greater influx of Chinese and other Asian firms into the top tier."

Besides IFM, vendors are delivering sophisticated client advisory services to cater to an increasingly demanding customer base. For additional revenue opportunities, they will look to:

  • Integrate workplace change management (WCM) into core FM and IFM services to address the business productivity needs of clients.
  • Explore options for the acquisition of technical FM skills and energy services in high-growth industrial and commercial applications.
  • Develop expertise in specific use-case areas such as workplace analytics.
  • Target the hard services market. This will be a faster growing segment than soft services, and success will be determined by technical ability, customer intimacy, and self-delivery.
  • Broaden the service offering and move into the higher growth areas, such as EM and IFM.

The Future of Facility Management (FM), Forecast to 2025 is part of Frost & Sullivan's global Homes & Buildings Growth Partnership Service program.

About Frost & Sullivan

For over five decades, Frost & Sullivan has become world-renowned for its role in helping investors, corporate leaders and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, Mega Trends, new business models and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success. Contact us: Start the discussion.

The Future of Facility Management (FM), Forecast to 2025
MEB 7-19

Contact:
Jaylon Brinkley
T) +1 210 247 2481
E) jaylon.brinkley@frost.com
http://ww2.frost.com

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Air Canada Boeing 767 to make emergency landing at Madrid airport

JSPL begins transportation of iron ore from Odisha mines

Japan to take steps to protect citizens from coronavirus

Song Hye-Kyo, Yoo Ah-in post GIF on Instagram to support coronavirus sufferers in Wuhan

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Manchester bomber's brother 'just as guilty', court told

London, Feb 4 AFP The brother of Manchester Arena suicide bomber Salman Abedi went on trial in London on Tuesday, accused of helping him plot the attack that killed 22 people at an Ariana Grande concert. The blast on May 22, 2017 happened i...

CAPF suicides highest in 2019 in last three years: Govt data

The year 2019 saw the maximum number of suicide cases, at 128, in CAPFs and Assam Rifles over a period spanning last three years, the government informed Parliament on Tuesday. Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai, in a written reply to...

White House economic adviser does not see U.S. economic 'disaster' from coronavirus

The coronavirus outbreak will likely have some impact on U.S. supply chains, but the effects will probably not be catastrophic, White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow said in an interview with Fox Business Network.Its not a catastrophe. ...

Chinese participants unable to travel to participate in components show of Auto Expo: ACMA

Auto component makers body ACMA on Tuesday said Chinese participants at the components show of Auto Expo are unable to travel to attend due to the outbreak of coronavirus in the country. Around 30 companies from the Chinese group have confi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020