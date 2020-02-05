Left Menu
Development News Edition

BULLETPROOF™ Announces Chris Johnston as New Chief Executive Officer

  • PR Newswire
  • |
  • Fredericton
  • |
  • Updated: 05-02-2020 02:22 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-02-2020 02:22 IST
BULLETPROOF™ Announces Chris Johnston as New Chief Executive Officer

BULLETPROOF is pleased to announce that Chris Johnston has been named Chief Executive Officer (CEO) as of January 30th, 2020. A strong leader with a diverse background across several industries, in recent years Chris has been integral in driving Bulletproof growth while leading the company's sales organization.

This change will mark a new chapter in this company's story, with a future led by those who have helped build it over its 20-year history.

Long time Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder of Bulletproof, Steven Burns, will be stepping down as CEO and taking on the role of Chairman/Advisor. In his new role, he will continue to be a trusted advisor to the senior leadership team.

"Today I am extremely pleased to announce that Chris Johnston has been named as CEO of Bulletproof. Chris has been involved in our company for some 10 years and has a great handle on who we are and, most importantly, who we can be! Chris has a strong vision for our future growth; leveraging the potential and momentum we've been able to generate over the last several years," said Burns.

James Maida, President and CEO of GLI Group (GLI®) and principal owner of Bulletproof said, "I'm very happy that we have been able to secure Chris Johnston in the role of CEO. Chris has been instrumental in the growth of Bulletproof over the past few years and has a deep knowledge of the company and its capabilities. It's very exciting for me to have Chris at the helm as Bulletproof embarks on a new era of growth and expansion."

Chris has a strong vision for Bulletproof as a premier service organization delivering exceptional quality and customer value across all its service lines. Bulletproof has grown from 100 to 200 employees in the past three years, more than doubling revenues over the same period. The key to Bulletproof's success and growth has been its people and its differentiated services in both the small/medium enterprise services market with its award-winning Bulletproof 365 offerings and the gaming market vertical providing essential security, learning, and assurance services to casinos and lotteries worldwide.

"Humbled and honoured are the two words that best reflect my thoughts today. Bulletproof is an amazing company built by many amazing people! The opportunities ahead for this company are limitless. I couldn't be more excited about leading Bulletproof into tomorrow," said Johnston. 

About BULLETPROOF™

Founded in Fredericton, NB, in 2000, Bulletproof has been in business for more than 20 years with a focus on IT managed services, cybersecurity, quality assurance, and eLearning. The company now has offices in Fredericton, Moncton, Saint John, Charlottetown, Halifax, Ottawa, Toronto, Montreal, Austin, Las Vegas, and Fairfax. Users on six continents trust Bulletproof to secure their networks, data and people. Recently named 2019 Partner of the Year | Modern Workplace by Microsoft Canada, Bulletproof is proud to be a Microsoft Gold Partner with ten gold competencies. Bulletproof looks at everything we do through a very different lens of integrating productivity, enablement and security into the solutions we develop, delivering value, protection, and peace of mind that others simply can't!

For more information on Bulletproof, visit bulletproofsi.com or join us on FacebookTwitter, and LinkedIn.

Media Contact:
Stacey Black, Director of Marketing & Communications
Bulletproof – a GLI company
E: Stacey.black@bulletproofsi.com
P: 902.292.0432

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1086168/Chris_Johnston.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/831213/Bulletproof_Logo.jpg

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

JSPL begins transportation of iron ore from Odisha mines

Maharashtra Co-op Bank pitches for branch merger of PMC Bank

AP govt to borrow Rs 5,000 cr from HUDCO to buy land for poor

Texting while walking more dangerous than talking on phone: Study

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

FACTBOX-Sport-Events affected due to coronavirus epidemic

The following is a list of international sports events affected by the coronavirus, which has killed more than 400 people and infected more than 14,000 in China after it first emerged in Wuhan, Hubei province, late last year ATHLETICS The ...

Health News Roundup: Industry spar over asbestos testing in talc, U.S.; Teen drug use might drop in U.S. and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs. U.S. government experts, industry spar over asbestos testing in talcFor the first time in nearly 50 years, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration examined asbestos testing for talc powder...

UPDATE 2-Nevada Democrats will not use reporting app that led to Iowa's delayed caucus results

The Nevada Democratic Party said on Tuesday they will not use the same app that led to delayed reporting of Iowas Monday presidential caucus results in their own caucuses on Feb. 22. Democratic party officials in Iowa have had to delay anno...

Bloomberg to double TV spending, expand staff after Democrats' Iowa caucus chaos

Democratic presidential contender Michael Bloomberg on Tuesday said he will immediately double his already massive nationwide television ad spending and expand his staff after the debacle of Iowas failure to promptly announce its caucuses r...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020