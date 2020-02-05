BULLETPROOF™ Announces Chris Johnston as New Chief Executive Officer

BULLETPROOF™ is pleased to announce that Chris Johnston has been named Chief Executive Officer (CEO) as of January 30th, 2020. A strong leader with a diverse background across several industries, in recent years Chris has been integral in driving Bulletproof growth while leading the company's sales organization.

This change will mark a new chapter in this company's story, with a future led by those who have helped build it over its 20-year history.

Long time Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder of Bulletproof, Steven Burns, will be stepping down as CEO and taking on the role of Chairman/Advisor. In his new role, he will continue to be a trusted advisor to the senior leadership team.

"Today I am extremely pleased to announce that Chris Johnston has been named as CEO of Bulletproof. Chris has been involved in our company for some 10 years and has a great handle on who we are and, most importantly, who we can be! Chris has a strong vision for our future growth; leveraging the potential and momentum we've been able to generate over the last several years," said Burns.

James Maida, President and CEO of GLI Group (GLI®) and principal owner of Bulletproof said, "I'm very happy that we have been able to secure Chris Johnston in the role of CEO. Chris has been instrumental in the growth of Bulletproof over the past few years and has a deep knowledge of the company and its capabilities. It's very exciting for me to have Chris at the helm as Bulletproof embarks on a new era of growth and expansion."

Chris has a strong vision for Bulletproof as a premier service organization delivering exceptional quality and customer value across all its service lines. Bulletproof has grown from 100 to 200 employees in the past three years, more than doubling revenues over the same period. The key to Bulletproof's success and growth has been its people and its differentiated services in both the small/medium enterprise services market with its award-winning Bulletproof 365 offerings and the gaming market vertical providing essential security, learning, and assurance services to casinos and lotteries worldwide.

"Humbled and honoured are the two words that best reflect my thoughts today. Bulletproof is an amazing company built by many amazing people! The opportunities ahead for this company are limitless. I couldn't be more excited about leading Bulletproof into tomorrow," said Johnston.

About BULLETPROOF™

Founded in Fredericton, NB, in 2000, Bulletproof has been in business for more than 20 years with a focus on IT managed services, cybersecurity, quality assurance, and eLearning. The company now has offices in Fredericton, Moncton, Saint John, Charlottetown, Halifax, Ottawa, Toronto, Montreal, Austin, Las Vegas, and Fairfax. Users on six continents trust Bulletproof to secure their networks, data and people. Recently named 2019 Partner of the Year | Modern Workplace by Microsoft Canada, Bulletproof is proud to be a Microsoft Gold Partner with ten gold competencies. Bulletproof looks at everything we do through a very different lens of integrating productivity, enablement and security into the solutions we develop, delivering value, protection, and peace of mind that others simply can't!

