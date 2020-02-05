Left Menu
Visiopharm announces long-term exclusive contract with Marylou Tyler

Visiopharm announces long-term exclusive contract with Marylou Tyler
(Representative Image) Image Credit: Flickr

Visiopharm, the leader in AI-driven digital precision pathology, and Marylou Tyler, industry leader in sales process improvement and bestselling author, announce that they are entering into a long-term exclusive collaboration to implement a scalable, growth-driven sales development program.

With a history of optimizing the sales process and implementing predictable new sales opportunity engines, Marylou brings over 30 years of experience in developing effective and sustainable sales process strategies for clients such as MasterCard, Apple, Outreach.io, and Talend.

"We are extremely excited to have Marylou as a part of our organization. She brings a wealth of business experience to Visiopharm. Not only does she know the data models and understand how to scale for rapid growth in technology-focused companies, but she brings deep expertise in creating a highly successful team that can meet and exceed our business targets," states Michael Grunkin, Visiopharm CEO.

Visiopharm's AI-powered image analysis solutions continue to define the field of digital precision pathology and is based on almost 20 years of tissue expertise. Visiopharm is committed to propelling pathology research labs into the era of digital pathology. Not only that but by enabling a sustainable sales process that will ensure company success, Visiopharm is poised to maximize its visibility and ensure exponential growth for the coming years.

"As a consultant, I have helped many companies over the years, but I am particularly looking forward to helping Visiopharm on their journey to bring cancer diagnostics products into the hands of those who can make a difference," says Marylou Tyler. "Their commitment to developing truly outstanding products is inspiring and I look forward to working with the team to create an organization equipped with all the tools required to realize their outstanding growth potential."

About Visiopharm A/S

Visiopharm® is a world leader in Digital Pathology solutions. Leading biopharmaceutical companies, contract research organizations (CRO), academic medical centers, and diagnostic pathology labs all over the world use Visiopharm's technology for tissue-based research and diagnostics.

Its solutions use the latest advancements in artificial intelligence and deep learning to make the most comprehensive, highly configurable and accurate tissue mining tools available on the market today.

Visiopharm was founded in 2001 and is privately owned. The company operates internationally with over 900 licenses in more than 38 countries. Company headquarters are in Denmark's Medicon Valley, with further offices in London, Munich and Westminster, Colorado. Follow Visiopharm on LinkedIn and Twitter.

