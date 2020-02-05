Left Menu
Prakriti E-Mobility to set up India's Largest Charging Infrastructure for Electric Vehicles

  • New Delhi
  05-02-2020
Prakriti E-Mobility has signed an agreement with India's leading integrated power utility company, Tata Power, to provide state-of-the-art charging infrastructure to support Prakriti's EV Taxi fleet in Delhi-NCR. Prakriti E-Mobility, co-founded by Nimish Trivedi, Vikas Bansal and Rajeev Tiwari, is an app-based Electric Vehicle (EV) taxi service provider.

This will be a service agreement between Prakriti E-Mobility and Tata Power, in which the former is establishing the entire charging infrastructure and the latter will help in designing, procurement, installation and management of the charging infrastructure at selected locations across Delhi-NCR. These chargers along with the public chargers will be used by Prakriti's fleet of 'EVERA' Cabs for charging their electric vehicles. The first phase of five chargers to be installed at Jasola, is a part of road map of up to 50 charging installations, to be installed near the Delhi Airport, Gurgaon and North Delhi, progressively in line with the increase in Prakriti's fleet of 'EVERA' Cabs.

Commenting on the partnership Mr Nimish Trivedi, Co-Founder & CEO, Prakriti E-Mobility Private Limited, said,"This partnership with Tata Power is extremely important as it will help us tide over one of the major roadblocks towards adoption on Electric vehicles in India - the lack of sound charging infrastructure. We believe that this partnership will not only help in strengthening our plan of rolling out 5000 EV cabs within the next 2 years but, also give a huge boost to the overall EV Environment in India."

Commenting on this Partnership, Mr Praveer Sinha CEO & MD, Tata Power, said, "EV charging is the future to ensure a cleaner tomorrow and we are happy to see that partners like Prakriti E-Mobility team share our vision."

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Ramesh Subramanyam CFO and President New Businesses, Tata Power, said, "We believe EV fleets have a huge role to play in providing greener, cleaner and healthier mobility solutions for our cities. Such partnerships would be key in our journey to be a one-stop integrated charging service provider to all forms of transport and all categories of user."

About Prakriti E-Mobility:

Prakriti E-Mobility Private Limited has been established with a goal to start a global revolution in the industry of commercially used electric vehicles (EVs). Prakriti, though, initiated in India, hopes to expand its services globally in a bid to combat climate change and reduce the carbon footprint - all this while enhancing user experience.

For more information, please visit: http://www.eprakriti.com/

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1086466/EVERA_Cabs_Prakriti_E_Mobility.jpg

