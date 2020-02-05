Left Menu
ThomasLloyd 2020 Inaugural Indian Investment Symposium

 ThomasLloyd is proud to have held its inaugural Indian Investment Symposium in New Delhi on 3rd/4th February 2020.

The symposium focused on inward investment from Europe to support the current and future expansion of sustainable infrastructure and renewable energy in India. Attended by 120 European delegates and representatives of the High Commissions and Embassies of the United Kingdom, Switzerland and the Czech Republic, we were delighted to welcome as guest speakers:

Following the symposium, the delegates visited a solar facility in the state of Maharashtra.

About ThomasLloyd Group

ThomasLloyd is a global investment and advisory firm dedicated to leading the necessary process for social and environmental change, focusing exclusively on the financing, construction and operation of sustainable projects in the infrastructure, agriculture and property sectors. The range of services comprises products and services through the entire value chain of these sectors. In addition to the structuring, placement and management of impact investing solutions, they include consulting and financing of projects and companies, as well as digital financial services, particularly in investment brokerage, investment advisory and asset management. Founded in 2003, ThomasLloyd is now one of the world's leading impact investors and providers of climate financing. Headquartered in Zurich and with over 250 employees in 17 locations in North America, Europe and Asia, the company currently manages assets of over 3.2 billion Euros for more than 60,000 private and institutional investors.

For further information, contact:
ThomasLloyd Group
Malte Liesch
Press/Communication
Phone: +49-(0)89-599-890-313
Fax: +49-(0)89-599-890-323
public.relations@thomas-lloyd.com
www.thomas-lloyd.com

