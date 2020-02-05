Left Menu
Great Wall Motor debuts at India's Auto Expo, advancing its globalization strategy

On February 5, the 15th Auto Expo opened in Delhi, India. Centered around a theme of how Great Wall Motor (601633.SS/02333.HK), a world-renowned SUV and pickup manufacturer, is leading the world through intelligence, the carmaker debuted its Haval and Great Wall EV brands at the event, showcasing the company's strong product lineup and leading technologies to Indian consumers. Great Wall's presence at the expo signals the automaker's formal entry into the Indian market.

Haval, a China-based global leader in the SUV segment, not only staged the world debut of its Concept H and the Indian debut of its Vision 2025, but also exhibited four high-end intelligent SUVs - F7, F7x, F5 and H9 – all of which have established a solid reputation in world markets. Great Wall EV, operating as an independent electric vehicle brand under Great Wall Motor, highlighted two of its flagship products, EV R1 and EV iQ.

According to its strategy for the Indian market, Great Wall Motor plans to establish a presence covering R&D, production, supply and sales in the country.

Great Wall Motor plans to upgrade its R&D center in Bangalore with a focus on creating intelligent and safe vehicles for Indian consumers while continuing to increase investment in local research and development. In terms of production, the company will accelerate its acquisition of GM India's Talegaon plant, in a move to build its 10th full-process vehicle plant worldwide and further localize production. In addition, Great Wall Holdings Group will invest in auto battery production in India by building a complete supply chain system. The Haval brand will launch a full range of SUVs in the country, while Great Wall EV will roll out a variety of models for travel and private use. In addition to selling products in India, Great Wall Motor will also export vehicles made at its India-based plants to other countries.

The overall expansion in the Indian market will not only help Great Wall Motor to further advance its global strategy, but also enhance its competitiveness in the global automobile industry of the future.

