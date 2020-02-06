Left Menu
CMS Germany Selects Deltek to Power Its Business

Deltek, the leading global provider of enterprise software and solutions for project-based businesses, announced that CMS Hasche Sigle – one of the largest and most renowned law firms in Germany – will implement the ERP solution Deltek Maconomy as part of its future growth strategy.

With the Deltek ERP implementation, CMS Germany will be able to:

  • Accelerate, improve and harmonise financial functionalities and processes across the company
  • Standardise finance processes at a national and international level
  • Increase the level of system support and process automation
  • Access Deltek's industry expertise and best practices

"As CMS Germany continues to expand and grow both in Germany and internationally, it has become imperative that our internal finance systems and processes are able to support our visions for the future. In choosing Deltek, we found an ERP solution designed specifically for professional service firms and based on years of industry knowledge," said Hartmut Papenthin, Managing Director Operations at CMS Germany. "With Deltek as our partner, we feel confident in addressing the changing market and in achieving our future goals."

"CMS Germany's expertise in all aspects of commercial law paired with its international scope and reach provides an excellent position for their future growth and development. By selecting Deltek, CMS will benefit from process optimisation that will provide improved decision-making and the ability to rapidly adapt to changing market conditions. We are extremely pleased to partner with and support CMS Germany with their business," said Stefan Kim, Deltek Vice President for Nordics and DACH. 

About CMS Germany
CMS is one of the leading commercial law firms in Germany. More than 600 lawyers, tax advisers and notaries advise SMEs and major corporations on all aspects of national and international commercial law. CMS Germany has offices in eight major German business locations, as well as in Beijing, Brussels, Hong Kong, Moscow and Shanghai. https://cms.law/en/deu/

About Deltek
Better software means better projects. Deltek is the leading global provider of enterprise software and information solutions for project-based businesses. More than 30,000 organisations and millions of users in over 80 countries around the world rely on Deltek for superior levels of project intelligence, management and collaboration. Our industry-focused expertise powers project success by helping firms achieve performance that maximizes productivity and revenue. Learn more at www.deltek.com.

