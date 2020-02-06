Left Menu
India Fact Quiz Launches India's First Youth-Centric Fact-based Championship Quiz and TV Show

  • PR Newswire
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 06-02-2020 13:48 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-02-2020 13:48 IST
"nofollow" >India Fact Quiz (IFQ), a nationwide digitally gamified quiz on data and facts on India, was launched online across India yesterday. India Fact Quiz is aimed at creating awareness and appreciation for data-backed accurate information and a rigour for fact-checking among India's youth. The annual championship targets youngsters between the ages 17-25. The preliminary rounds of India Fact Quiz will be held online on"nofollow" > www.indiafactquiz.com, followed by on-ground regional finals across Mumbai, Bengaluru, Kolkata and Lucknow, culminating into the national finals in New Delhi in April 2020. Participants stand the chance of winning tech hampers valued at over INR 20 lakhs and earn the title of India's 1st Fact Quizzard.

India Fact Quiz will focus on themes across social and development issues including health, education, gender, climate, environment and sustainability. Participants will be challenged on their knowledge and awareness on a wide range of topics in an engaging and entertaining format. Through each question and its corresponding response, participants will be exposed to data and evidence on progress and will have the opportunity to dive deeper into learning more about the subject.

The format of IFQ 2020 is digital-first and is divided into (i) an online quiz and (ii) on-ground finals:

  • The online quiz is open to everyone across India and will be live for one month; participants between ages 17-25 will be eligible for the championship quiz.
  • Based on the online quiz, 16 participants across India with the highest scores who feature in the 'Leaderboard' will qualify for the on-ground regional finals. These will be held across 4 cities: Mumbai, Bengaluru, Kolkata and Lucknow.
  • The 4 regional winners will battle for the pole position at the national finale in New Delhi; the winner of the national finale will be India's 1st Fact Quizzard.
  • The regional finals and the national finale of India Fact Quiz 2020 will be televised.

India Fact Quiz will reward tech hamper prizes worth over INR 20 lakhs to participants, regional finalists and the championship winner. These hampers consist of laptops, tablets, headphones, printers, smartwatches, smart speakers, etc., along with trophies for the regional finalists and a winning Championship Shield for the national winner. All online participants will receive digital certificates and high scorers will be featured in the India Fact Quiz 'Hall of Fame.'

Post the culmination of this championship quiz, India Fact Quiz will also launch weekly online quizzes on its website "nofollow" >www.indiafactquiz.com.

India Fact Quiz is supported by the "nofollow" >Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation and is powered by "nofollow" >DataBaaz, a data-backed and fact-based multimedia platform for the mobile-first generation. The purpose of this initiative is to encourage the use of data and evidence in public discourse.

More details on Facebook:"nofollow" > @IndiaFactQuiz; Instagram:"nofollow" > @IFQ 2020; Twitter:"nofollow" > @IFQ2020; LinkedIn:"nofollow" > India Fact Quiz; Videos on India Fact Quiz can be viewed on DataBaaz's YouTube channel:"nofollow" > @DataBaaz.

About India Fact Quiz (IFQ):

India Fact Quiz (IFQ) is a nationwide digitally gamified quiz on data and facts on India, focusing on themes across social and development issues. The objective is to create awareness and appreciation for data-backed accurate information and a rigour for fact-checking among India's youth, in an engaging and entertaining format, and encourage the use of data and evidence in public discourse. India Fact Quiz is supported by the "nofollow" >Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation and is powered by "nofollow" >DataBaaz, a data-backed and fact-based multimedia platform for the mobile-first generation.

