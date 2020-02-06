Left Menu
Small Gestures, Big Feelings: Versatile THOMAS SABO Gift Ideas for Valentine's Day

Thanks to THOMAS SABO, it is now easy to find small gifts to match the style of your loved one. The diverse creations and detailed designs from the international watch and jewellery brand have the right Valentine's Day present for every taste.

The new "Together" jewellery pieces impress with graphically modern designs. Two circular linked pendants decorate the handcrafted Sterling silver necklaces and bracelets, symbolising eternal connection and a memento of affection. For all lovers of a timeless look, the classic love symbol, the heart, is the right choice. In playful pendants and bracelets, partly refined with zirconia stones, THOMAS SABO reinterprets the expressive motif and effortlessly enables individual combinations. An additional sparkle in the eyes of loved ones conjures up declarations of love in the form of personal engravings, whether it's a message, number or symbol - every gift is unique.

The Valentine's Day themed collections are available in all THOMAS SABO shops, online at www.thomassabo.com, and from selected partners.

Pictures are available to download for editorial use: https://nextcloud.thomassabo.com/s/MAytTL8CKrttskL

About THOMAS SABO

THOMAS SABO is a leading international jewellery company, offering its versatile designs through selective and high-quality multi-channel distribution. In addition to its core segment of elaborately handcrafted jewellery in 925 Sterling silver, THOMAS SABO has designed and distributed watches since 2009 and sunglasses since 2019. Founded in 1984 by Thomas Sabo in Lauf an der Pegnitz, southern Germany, the company has over 3,100 points of sale worldwide, including around 260 shops and the online shop at www.thomassabo.com. THOMAS SABO has an international workforce of around 1,600 employees.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1086756/THOMAS_SABO_Valentines_Day_2020.jpg

Press contact:
THOMAS SABO GmbH & Co. KG
Felizia Kindermann
Head of International & Corporate PR
+49-(0)9123-9715-0
press@thomassabo.com

