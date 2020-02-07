Left Menu
OKEx Jumpstart to Launch Its 10th Token Sale with HyperDAO (HDAO)

OKEx Jumpstart, the token sale platform of the world-leading cryptocurrency exchange OKEx, announced its 10th token sale with HyperDAO (HDAO) to be launched on Feb 25, 2020 (UTC). HyperDAO is committed to building an efficient, transparent and reliable DeFi (decentralized finance) ecosystem, offering a one-stop financial service platform for global users.

With the same belief as OKEx in decentralized finance, HyperDAO seeks to "gradually transform its existing centralized business model into one that is decentralized and governed by community members." Backed by distributed ledger and blockchain technology, HyperDAO provides a comprehensive, integrated financial service ecosystem. From infrastructure, trader-intrinsic services such as stablecoin, crowdfunding, and wallets, to market forecast, development of microfinance, and e-citizen information systems, HyperDao covers applications on both micro and macro levels.

"OKEx believes in Decentralized Finance (DeFi), and this is what we are endeavoring to develop. We are glad to partner with HyperDAO who share same belief with us," said Jay Hao, CEO of OKEx. "HyperDAO brings the industry a new series of real-life applications. I am always surprised by the many innovations out there and it is our pleasure to help the creators realize them. We hope other market players to join hands in bringing blockchain innovations to everyone's life."

Subscription DetailsHDAO has a total supply of 5,000,000,000 HDAO and will be available on OKEx Jumpstart at $0.01 per HDAO, while the private sale price from HyperDAO is $0.02 per HDAO, with an individual minimum subscription amount of 32,000 HDAO. OKB is the only token accepted for the subscription and settlement. The exchange rate of OKB/USD will be confirmed on the sale day. There will still be 2 subscription sessions on 25 Feb. The OKBelievers Exclusive Allotment Session will open at 04:00 (UTC), and the OKTraders Privilege Allotment Session will open at 05:00 (UTC).

OKBelievers Exclusive Allotment Session: 100,000,000 HDAOIndividual Cap: 400,000 HDAOOver-subscription Limit: N/A

OKTraders Privilege Allotment Session: 100,000,000 HDAOIndividual Cap: 400,000 HDAOOver-subscription Limit: N/A

Following the token sale, the HDAO/USDT and HDAO/USDK spot trading pairs will be available at 07:00 and 09:00 Feb 25, 2020 (UTC) respectively.

Please refer to OKEx Jumpstart x HyperDAO (HDAO) Token Sale Details for further information.

About OKExOKEx is a world-leading digital asset exchange headquartered in Malta, offering comprehensive digital asset trading services including fiat-to-token trading, spot trading, futures trading, and perpetual swap trading to traders globally with blockchain technology. Currently, the exchange offers over 400 token and futures trading pairs enabling users to optimize their strategies.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/973767/OKEx.jpg

