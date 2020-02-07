Left Menu
Udhampur-based govt school takes lead for clean and green India, planted more than 200 saplings

With an aim to reduce air pollution and increase the green cover, Udhampur-based government school in Jammu and Kashmir has organised a plantation drive.

  Udhampur (Jammu And Kashmir)
  Updated: 07-02-2020 10:57 IST
  Created: 07-02-2020 10:56 IST
School children in Udhamour took part in tree plantation drive on Friday [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

With an aim to reduce air pollution and increase the green cover, Udhampur-based government school in Jammu and Kashmir has organised a plantation drive. The students along with their teachers enthusiastically planted more than 200 trees on a barren land situated near the school premises.

Speaking to ANI, a school teacher named Renuka said, "We have planted more than 200 saplings as a part of plantation drive. We will turn this barren land into a botanical garden. We have organised this program by getting inspired by the speeches of our Prime Minister on the importance of plantation and keeping the environment clean." Last year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and other cabinet ministers participated in a tree plantation drive organised by the Lok Sabha secretariat. (ANI)

