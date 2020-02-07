Left Menu
Travel Agent Association of India (TAAI) and Jalesh Cruises Sign Memorandum of Understanding (MoU)

  • Updated: 07-02-2020 15:37 IST
Jalesh Cruises and Travel Agent Association of India today announced a new agreement to extend their business synergy and strategic partnership to promote cruising across all its 20 chapters in India. This important event took place on board Jalesh Cruises maiden ship - MS KARNIKA.

Ms. Preeti Sharma, Vice President from India's first premium cruise liner Jalesh Cruises signed the MoU with Mrs. Jyoti Mayal, President, Travel Agent Association of India.

Speaking at the signing ceremony Mr. Rajiv Duggal, Strategic Advisor said, "Through this focused MoU, we shall endeavour to reach all TAAI members across India and educate their teams on the art of selling cruise holidays, thus bring them a new product to sell, maximise their earnings and by doing so promote cruise tourism in India. Jalesh on its side has agreed to support TAAI in all its activities by being an active allied member."

"We are pleased to announce our partnership with TAAI and hope to leverage the success for years to come," he further added.

Commenting on this Mrs. Jyoti Mayal, President, TAAI said, "We are pleased with this agreement and are glad to partner with Jalesh Cruises. This is a great opportunity for our members to offer their customers the benefit of best hospitality services on the sea."

Ms. Preeti Sharma, Vice President Jalesh Cruises said, "We are privileged to have forged a partnership with TAAI, the oldest and credible travel association in India. Through this MoU, we look to providing an exquisite travel experience to their customers on the sea through our offerings in entertainment and hospitality. Together we look forward to a fruitful partnership for years to come."

Through this MoU, Jalesh Cruises will provide special rates for TAAI members whereas TAAI will provide promotional assistance to the latter. The two organizations will also jointly conduct roadshows soon. 

The MoU aims at promoting strategic partnerships which will be beneficial to both the parties. Jalesh Cruises also unveiled their internal magazine 'Making Waves' at the event which was unveiled by Mrs. Jyoti Mayal, President TAAI, and her core committee.

About Jalesh Cruises

Jalesh Cruises is the owner and operator of India's premiere cruise liner - Karnika, which commenced operations from April 17th in Mumbai. Jalesh Cruises, an Essel Group venture, is India's first multi-destination cruise line that has world class entertainment shows, activities and exotic authentic cuisines packed with international hospitality on the high sea. The cruise is designed & customized especially for the Indian audience and also for the foreigners visiting India to experience the flavor of Indian culture, food & hospitality.

Website: https://jaleshcruises.com/

Media Contact :
Vandana Bhatia
vandana.bhatia@adfactorspr.com
+91-8879214138
Adfactors PR

Photo- https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1087597/MoU_Signing.jpg

