FOX Bet Becomes Authorized Gaming Operator of the XFL

The XFL and FOX Bet today announced a new deal that makes the mobile sports betting brand an authorized gaming operator of the league.

FOX Bet will promote and offer XFL-centric betting markets to its customers and create a special FOX Sports Super 6 game for each week of the XFL's 10-week regular season (Feburary 8 – April 12), and one for its postseason semi-finals (April 18-19) and Championship game (April 26). This special XFL free-to-play game will offer guaranteed cash prizes and be promoted to the FOX Sports Super 6 database of over 1 million customers each week.

"We are thrilled to be an authorized gaming operator of the XFL and part of all the excitement surrounding the league's kickoff this February," said Robin Chhabra, CEO of FOX Bet. "Just as they are reimagining the game of football in America, we at FOX Bet are reimagining the sports experience for fans across the country."

As part of the agreement, FOX Bet has the right to use the XFL's official data feed, league marks, team logos, player and coach likeness and certain league content across its FOX Bet sports betting app and FOX Sports Super 6 free-to-play game.

"FOX Bet is a leader in mobile sports wagering, and we're proud to partner with such an important player in the sports betting community," said Jeffrey Pollack, President and COO of the XFL. "We want what our fans want and legal sports betting is an important part of the fan experience that will allow them to connect more strongly with the XFL."

FOX Bet, the U.S. sports betting brand of The Stars Group, is currently available in New Jersey and Pennsylvania. The FOX Sports Super 6 free-to-play game is available nationwide* and gives players a chance to win hundreds of thousands of dollars each week. FOX Bet plans to expand its sports betting products into additional states as they legalize and regulate online sports betting.

*Excluding Washington State

About FOX Bet

FOX Bet is an online and mobile sports betting product developed through a first-of-its kind national media and sports wagering partnership in the United States between The Stars Group Inc. (Nasdaq: TSG) (TSX: TSGI) and FOX Sports, a unit of Fox Corporation (Nasdaq: FOXA, FOX). The FOX Bet online and mobile sportsbook brings sports fans closer to the games they love by integrating regulated real-money sports wagering with interactive and content rich programing, including expert commentary and insights from some of the nation's most celebrated sports commentators and analysts.

About The Stars Group

The Stars Group is a provider of technology-based product offerings in the global gaming and interactive entertainment industries. Its brands have millions of registered customers globally and collectively are leaders in online and mobile betting, poker, casino and other gaming-related offerings. The Stars Group owns or licenses gaming and related consumer businesses and brands, including PokerStars, PokerStars Casino, BetStars, Full Tilt, FOX Bet, BetEasy, Sky Bet, Sky Vegas, Sky Casino, Sky Bingo, and Sky Poker, as well as live poker tour and event brands, including the PokerStars Players No Limit Hold'em Championship, European Poker Tour, Latin American Poker Tour and Asia Pacific Poker Tour. The Stars Group is one of the world's most licensed online gaming operators with its subsidiaries collectively holding licenses or approvals in 22 jurisdictions throughout the world, including in Europe, Australia, and the Americas. The Stars Group's vision is to become the world's favorite iGaming destination and its mission is to provide its customers with winning moments.

