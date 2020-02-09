Left Menu
MMC's drones used in the battle against the new coronavirus outbreak

The beginning of 2020 is special to most Chinese - with a sudden coronavirus outbreak firstly occurred in Wuhan, China, all cities joined to fight with efforts. Shenzhen MicroMultiCopter (MMC) quickly launched the UAV prevention solutions and invested a service team of over 200 people rushing to the front line with over 100 drones deployed in many cities such as Shanghai, Guangzhou, Zhaoqing, Foshan and other areas to participate in the battles, by which the risk of virus spreading among front-line staffs is greatly reduced.

I. Aerial broadcasting
Instead of artificially patrolling, the drones are capable of uninterrupted patrols in 360 degrees to observe the ground condition through 40x zoom cameras. Crowds and those who doesn't wear masks in public places are found and dispersed by the commanders through onboard megaphones. Daily broadcasting by drones is carrying out in different streets and communities, larger area is covered than using traditional loudspeakers.

II. Disinfectant spraying
From stations, supermarkets to small courtyards where there is a need, MMC drones are used to spray disinfectant in public places. Compared to traditional way, using drones can avoid direct contact especially in those places required regular disinfection.

III. Aerial thermal sensing
The drone with thermal camera will automatically sense each person through high accuracy infrared which has been widely used in crowded areas to assist in onsite management and evacuation.

IV. Traffic control
Since 1st Feb, MMC teams have been working with traffic police at many highway points. Traffic flow, congestion situation was captured. With larger coverage than fixed cameras, MMC drones greatly helped commanders figure out solutions very quickly.

"Unlike previous years where we must drive to patrol and gather information, we can now discover everything using drones," a local traffic police praised with his thumb-up.

"At first, our drones are used only in aerial broadcasting, and it goes deeper in front-line use since the situation is getting more serious, further functions are required so we quickly formed a online R&D team and carried out the solutions," said Lu Zhihui, chairman of MMC.

As a company with complete supply chain of industrial UAV, MMC provides not only complete solutions but also UAV key parts for different applications and OEM/ODM cooperation. With the experience cooperating with its global partners, MMC is committed to boosting automation level so people can work in greater safety, with lower cost and by higher efficiency.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1087989/MMC.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1087995/MMC_missions.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1087993/MMC_monitoring.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1087991/MMC_industrial_supply.jpg

