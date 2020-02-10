Left Menu
The Global Partnership Against Novel Coronavirus Pneumonia (NCP) Alliance Announces Formation With Royal Endorsement

Sun Seven Stars -- The Global Partnership Against Coronavirus Alliance (GPACA), a newly formed humanitarian organization, is working to bring rapid medical solutions, preventive care, policy proposals, and public awareness to counter the 2019 Novel Coronavirus Pneumonia (NCP) epidemic.

GPACA's founding board members include Dr. Bruno Wu, Chairman of Sun Seven Stars Investment Group, and Ideanomics, Jay Park, President of Suponic Group, His Excellency Al Gurhair, Chairman of Essa Al Ghurair and Dr. Vincenzo Costigliola, Founder and President of European Medical Association. Further expansion of the board is expected imminently.

GPACA's primary objective is to alleviate the worldwide suffering brought by the NCP outbreak. GPACA's three key objectives are the following: (1) Find and study cures and solutions to protect against the further mutation and spreading of the virus; (2) Launch a global education campaign, utilizing both traditional and social media, to promote verified facts and information in order to reduce social panic and hysteria; and (3) Prevent the continued spread of outbreaks and assist in the coordination and establishment of public preventive policies for at-risk countries with an immediate focus on Africa, China, India and South East Asia.

GPACA will also work to facilitate in assisting the formation of international governance and protocols of NCP. GPACA will assist private and public partners to alleviate and expedite government and hospital bureaucratic protocols in order to ensure the swift delivery of treatment, including vaccines.

His Majesty Abdullah of Pahang, King of Malaysia, has endorsed GPACA with the following statement: "Dr. Bruno Wu and the GPACA team have shown their exceptional leadership for the most important of philanthropic causes, stepping forward to face novel coronavirus pneumonia head on by bringing together a multi-national alliance capable of tackling the problem we face today beyond the great battle that is ongoing in China. This effort will help develop our preparedness for the viral health challenges of tomorrow".

GPACA will be making major new announcements shortly.

About GPACA
The Global Partnership Against Coronavirus Alliance (GPACA), a newly formed humanitarian organization, is working to bring rapid medical solutions, preventive care, policy proposals, and public awareness to counter the 2019 Novel Coronavirus Pneumonia (NCP) epidemic. GPACA's founding board members include Dr. Bruno Wu, Chairman of Sun Seven Stars Investment Group, Jay Park, President of Suponic Group, His Excellency Al Gurhair, Chairman of Essa Al Ghurair, and Dr. Vincenzo Costigliola, Founder and President of the European Medical Association.

Contact Information
GPACA
c/o 55 Broadway, 19th Floor
New York, NY 10006
Media Contact: Tony Sklar
Tel: +1 (917) 664-6307
contact@gpaca.com

