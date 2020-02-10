Left Menu
Huawei Recognized as a January 2020 Gartner Peer Insights Customers' Choice for Wired and Wireless LAN Access Infrastructure

  Updated: 10-02-2020 16:00 IST
Huawei, a leading global provider of information and communications technology (ICT) infrastructure and smart devices, is excited to share that they were named a January 2020 Gartner Peer Insights Customers' Choice for Wired and Wireless LAN Access Infrastructure. Huawei is the only non-North American vendor named, and has a high 4.7/5 stars as of February 5, 2020 based on 196 ratings.

Gartner defines the wired and wireless access LAN infrastructure market as comprising vendors supplying wired and wireless networking hardware and software that enables devices to connect to the enterprise wired LAN or Wi-Fi network. Gartner Peer Insights is an online platform of ratings and reviews of IT software and services that are written and read by IT professionals and technology decision-makers. Gartner Peer Insights includes more than 215,000 verified reviews in more than 340 markets. Gartner Peer Insights Customers' Choice distinctions recognize vendors that are highly rated by their customers, helping enterprise IT leaders make more insightful purchase decisions.

On Gartner Peer Insights, Huawei's campus network offerings received a total of 196 reviews from customers in various industries around the world. Customer feedback covers Huawei Ethernet switches and campus core switches, indoor and outdoor access point, cloud managed network platform, among other Huawei products. According to customer feedback, Huawei campus network products and solutions are highly recognized in terms of performance, reliability, and ease of management.

"It is our sole aim to provide best-in-class solutions and products that meet customer requirements and deliver customer recognition. As such, we're thrilled to be named a January 2020 Gartner Peer Insights Customers' Choice," said Zhao Zhipeng, President of Huawei Campus Network Domain. "In the future, we will remain committed to customer centricity and continued innovation, and persist in helping customers embrace a fully connected campus network to accelerate their digital transformation journey. We are also hugely grateful for the feedback they share with us through Gartner Peer Insights."

Here are some excerpts from customers that contributed to Huawei's distinction:

  • "Good implementation experience in our large deployments. 12,000+ access points are installed in 55 Universities across the country along with core, aggregation and access switches. The overall experience with Huawei access points is excellent." – Feedback from an education customer;
  • "Huawei WLAN products have good signal quality, have wide coverage, and are stable. During the use of Huawei WLAN products, there are few call drops. In addition, the price advantages are obvious and after-sales services are available." – Feedback from a CTO in the retail industry

Huawei's continued innovation and leadership in the campus network domain has paved the way for Huawei to earn the long-lasting trust of customers.

  • In 2019, Huawei launched a one-of-a-kind experience-centric CloudCampus Solution. This innovative solution helps customers implement automatic management, intelligent O&M, and full-layer openness of campus networks, shortening the time to market (TTM) of enterprise services and achieving real-time assurance of service experience and quality.
  • Huawei also released the all-new CloudEngine S series campus switches built for the Wi-Fi 6 era. Featured products include the flagship campus core switch – CloudEngine S12700E – which delivers six times the industry average performance, meeting the network evolution requirements of large enterprises and campus networks for the next 10 years.
  • In the WLAN field, Huawei AirEngine, powered by Huawei 5G, has earned widespread trust from global customers. According to the latest report of Dell'Oro Group, the market share of Huawei Wi-Fi 6 ranks No. 1 globally (excluding North America) from Q3 2018 to Q3 2019.

For more information, visit Huawei CloudCampus Solution website.

Disclaimer: Gartner Peer Insights Customers' Choice constitute the subjective opinions of individual end-user reviews, ratings, and data applied against a documented methodology; they neither represent the views of, nor constitute an endorsement by, Gartner or its affiliates.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1088156/Huawei_Recognized_a_January_2020_Gartner_Peer_Insights_Customers__Choice.jpg

