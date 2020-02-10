Parallel Wireless and Robin.io Expand Partnership to Transform Legacy RAN towards Webscale End-to-End Orchestration and Automation

Parallel Wireless , the leader of All G OpenRAN, and Robin.io, the application automation platform company, today announced an extension of their 2018 partnership to help global Mobile Network Operators (MNOs) bring the benefits of automation in the webscale data center to the heterogeneous embedded systems environment of the RAN across 2G, 3G, 4G and 5G.

MNOs have long wanted the promise of datacenter automation to deliver instant provisioning of complex VNF and CNF suites, self-optimization, self-healing and fast recovery. The reality is that using data center technologies in the RAN introduces a different type of operational complexity that MNOs need to solve.

Bringing together Parallel Wireless's pioneering cloud-native All G OpenRAN approach, complemented with Robin.io's industry-leading automation and lifecycle management platform for data center technologies such as containers and virtualized workload management, is making the much-anticipated promise of virtualization of RAN a reality.

The RAN has historically been dominated by embedded systems thinking, the shared vision is to instead bring to the RAN the billions of investments in webscale/cloud datacenter. As more datacenter servers are introduced to the RAN, MNOs will ultimately want a single orchestration platform to cover all devices versus managing multiple platforms whether it is RRH on a tower, real-time baseband at the edge, core services in the data center or on-prem enterprise 5G service devices. The Robin platform uniquely enables analytics driven automation of the widest range of heterogeneous "long-tail" provisioning, slicing, optimization, healing, scaling (in, out) and recovery scenarios to deliver on this single platform vision. Lastly, operators will have their preferred virtualization or container platform and Robin is designed to interoperate with all of them whether VMWare, Kubernetes, AWS, OpenStack, Whitestack, etc.

Steve Papa, CEO, Parallel Wireless, said, "When we started working with Robin in 2018 to automate the big data challenges in the network the use of V/CNFs in the RAN was in its infancy. Two years later, it's clear with the global OpenRAN movement that the RAN will soon be completely software-defined and implemented using cloud-native design patterns. Operators also need a platform that can provide end to end slicing of these heterogeneous resources. Only Robin.io could deliver on this vision."

Jef Graham, CEO, Robin.io, said, "Mobile operators are quickly realizing the vital necessity of automation to manage the deployment and life cycle of 5G networks and network functions. Without massively scalable, cloud-native automation, the cost and complexity of running these networks quickly becomes untenable. Working with Parallel Wireless, Robin.io is delivering that automation, via application-and infrastructure-topology awareness technology that has been refined and proven."

Over the course of 2020 Parallel Wireless will introduce Robin optimized releases of Unified OpenRAN Controller software and Unified Edge Core software for automated, DevOps-enabled complex dynamically chained services. Edge Core's high throughput 4G, 5G and Wi-Fi services distributed at the edges of the network will be easily managed as a part of the RAN. This partnership will also enable seamless deployment for enterprise/private 4G/5G including hybrid MNO-enterprise solutions.

Demonstrations of the joint solution will be showcased at MWC, at the Parallel Wireless stand in Hall 5, Stand 5i5, and in AWS village, Atrium CC1, February 24-27, in Barcelona.

About Parallel Wireless

Parallel Wireless is the only U.S.-based company challenging the world's legacy vendors with the industry's only unified ALL-G (5G/4G/3G/2G) software-enabled OpenRAN solution. Its cloud-native network software reimagines network economics for global mobile operators in both coverage and capacity deployments, while also paving the way to 5G. The company is engaged with 50+ leading operators worldwide. Parallel Wireless's innovation and excellence in multi-technology, open virtualized RAN solutions have been recognized with 65+ industry awards. For more information, visit: www.parallelwireless.com. Connect with Parallel Wireless on LinkedIn and Twitter .

About Robin.io

Robin.io provides an application automation platform that enables enterprises to deliver complex application pipelines as a service. Built on industry-standard Kubernetes, the Robin platform allows developers and platform engineers to rapidly deploy and easily manage data- and network-centric applications—including big data, NoSQL and 5G—independent of underlying infrastructure resources. The Robin platform is used globally by companies including BNP Paribas, Palo Alto Networks, SAP, Sabre and USAA. Robin.io is headquartered in Silicon Valley, California. More at www.robin.io and Twitter: @robin4K8S.

