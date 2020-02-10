Left Menu
Development News Edition

Chief Resilience Officers from around the world announce the evolution and expansion of the Global Resilient Cities Network

  • PR Newswire
  • |
  • Abu Dhabi
  • |
  • Updated: 10-02-2020 19:30 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-02-2020 19:30 IST
Chief Resilience Officers from around the world announce the evolution and expansion of the Global Resilient Cities Network

Chief Resilience Officers from around the world announced today the evolution of their network. The transition will take place under the name Global Resilient Cities Network. Rebranding of the network is work in progress and the new brand is expected to be announced in May. "The 10th World Urban Forum is the perfect opportunity to announce this evolution," said Lauren Sorkin, Acting Executive Director of the Network. "This Network will drive urban resilience action with an expanded partner base and welcome up to 10 new members in 2020 to protect vulnerable communities from climate change and other urban challenges."

Cities face a growing range of shocks and stresses, including climate change, growing migrant populations, inadequate infrastructure, pandemics and cyber-attacks. 82% of cities globally are located in areas that face a high risk of mortality from a natural disaster. Nearly 90% of cities globally are highly vulnerable to economic losses associated with potential natural disaster. Building resilience in cities and communities of all sizes is therefore more critical than ever before.

With a common lens for holistic resilience and thousands of projects in implementation, the new Global Resilient Cities Network is comprised of the members of the former 100 Resilient Cities Program, pioneered by The Rockefeller Foundation. Leveraging the tools and expertise of its membership and a team of former 100 Resilient Cities executives in London, Mexico City, New York and Singapore, the Global Resilient Cities Network supports a thriving community of urban resilience practitioners in 98 cities and 40 countries. Collectively, members of the network represent 220 million city dwellers and 79 endorsed resilience strategies, containing over 4,000 concrete resilience initiatives aimed at building safer, healthier, more equitable, climate-smart and prosperous cities.

"We are responding to a global imperative to reinvigorate a focused and financially sustainable urban resilience practice network, unlocking investment in communities and critical infrastructure," said Mike Gillooly, the Chief Resilience Officer of Christchurch, New Zealand and Co-chair of the recently established Global Steering Committee of CROs. "In addition, as cities, we are committed to realize the enormous potential to engage with partners to diversify funding and sustain a renewed program."

"Climate and social resilience go hand in hand in Rotterdam; urban resilience is about building less divided, more attractive, healthier cities," shares Ahmed Aboutaleb, Mayor of Rotterdam. "Working together in this critical decade we are in, strengthens our cooperation and builds partnerships to mobilize resources and accelerate action. Rotterdam has been an active member of 100 Resilient Cities from the start and we will continue to support and participate in this global network."

"Our Network's Resilience Strategies highlight a $35 billion investment gap in resilience in our cities alone," said Lauren Sorkin, the Acting Executive Director of the Network. "We know there is more work to be done; as global threats rise, there has never been a more important time to invest in the technologies, capacities and projects that deliver urban resilience."

The Global Resilient Cities Network is committed to continuing its role as a vanguard of the urban resilience movement and will welcome new cities who share its values to join the network on a limited basis.

About the Global Resilient Cities Network

The Global Resilient Cities Network (GRCN) is the city-led organization that will drive urban resilience action to protect vulnerable communities from climate change and other physical, social and economic urban adversities and challenges. With support from The Rockefeller Foundation and other funding strategic partners, the Network aims to continue supporting cities and their Chief Resilience Officers in future-proofing their communities and critical infrastructure with a unique reach, strength and legacy to understand and support the challenges of the ever-growing urban society.

Media Contact:
Sylvia Sanchez
sylvia@marketinglab.com.mx

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1088095/GRCN_Logo.jpg

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Motherson Sumi Systems Q3 profit drops 39 pc to Rs 340 cr

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 ep 13 synopsis on ancient tunnelling tool, scientific evidence linking to Money Pit

Bank of Baroda cuts MCLR by up to 10 bps

Govt plans to sell 5 pc stake in SAIL via OFS, may rake in Rs 1,000 cr

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 4-At least 65 more coronavirus cases confirmed on cruise ship in Japan

Passenger tests aboard the Diamond Princess cruise ship in Japan confirmed at least 65 more cases of coronavirus on Monday, as some passengers took to social media to warn against depression over their confinement. The figure takes the tall...

UK PM warned of court battle over Scottish independence vote

London, Feb 10 AFP A Scottish lawmaker who won a landmark legal case against the UK governments suspension of parliament has warned Prime Minister Boris Johnson he faces legal action if he blocks a new vote on Scottish independence. The Sco...

Eggs, lubricants thrown at Kanhaiya's car in Bihar town

Eggs and lubricants were hurled at the car of leftist leader Kanhaiya Kumar by some unidentified persons in Jamui town on Monday when he was on way to neighbouring Nawada district to address a rally against CAA-NPR-NRC. The incident occurr...

Nearly 700,000 Syrians displaced by government offensive since early December -U.N.

Nearly 700,000 civilians have been displaced by a renewed Russian-backed Syrian government offensive against the rebel-held northwest since early December, including nearly 100,000 in the last week alone, the United Nations said on Monday.D...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020