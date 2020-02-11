Left Menu
Development News Edition

ViewSonic's Ample Portfolio of Projectors to Enrich your Home Entertainment, Career and Life Adventures

  • PR Newswire
  • |
  • Amsterdam
  • |
  • Updated: 11-02-2020 13:30 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-02-2020 13:30 IST
ViewSonic's Ample Portfolio of Projectors to Enrich your Home Entertainment, Career and Life Adventures

 ViewSonic Europe Ltd., a leading global provider of visual solutions, today introduces a series of advanced Lamp Free projector solutions at ISE 2020, which are designed for home entertainment, innovative work endeavors or a fun mobile lifestyle. These include: the X series for home entertainment with enhanced smart functionality; the M series portable projectors for an exciting on-the-move lifestyle, such as the company's first ever 300-gram featherweight M1 mini Plus personalisable smart pocket cinema projector, which delivers captivating images and JBL-customised audio along with smart Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity; the latest LS series for commercial and public applications with high brightness, stunning image quality and consistent performance for 24/7 usage.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1088196/20200211_Projector_PR__M1_mini___M1_mini_Plus_scenario_image.jpg

"At ViewSonic, we are devoted to enriching the lives and careers of our customers through outstanding projector solutions in which the optimal set of technologies and design features delivers an equilibrium between performance and value," said Dean Tsai, Head of Projector BU, ViewSonic. "Our updated projector portfolio is a testament of ViewSonic's promise as we are offering solutions to render truly enjoyable home cinemas, dynamic mobile studios, as well as convenient audiovisual anywhere you go."

X Series: Smart Features and Superior Audiovisual Performance for Home Cinemas

In the era of streaming, home cinemas require smart audiovisual devices that realise the highest standards of comfort and convenience. Combining stunning 4K UHD resolution with smart streaming functionality, ViewSonic's X series ranges up to 2,900 LED Lumens brightness with 2nd generation LED technology, HDR imaging, Cinema SuperColor+ technology with 125% Rec.709 and Harman Kardon-customised audio design to provide excellent audiovisual quality.

Additionally, the latest smart functionalities raise the experiences of home entertainment to the next level. With integrated smart Wi-Fi connectivity, users can cast or screen-mirror content from smart mobile devices directly, or transform a smart mobile device into an alternative powerful remote controller via the vCastSender app, allowing for intuitive touch control, easy typing and simple annotation on the big screen. Enjoy content streaming via the built-in app center from content providers directly and support for both Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant via voice control.

M Series: Portable Projectors to Enjoy Life Anywhere and Empower Creativity

As modern lifestyles are becoming more mobile, ViewSonic has reimagined the idea of projection via its M series LED projectors, which are stylish, highly portable and complimented with quick and easy setup design. The M series interprets a person's work and play lifestyle in venues such as mobile offices, co-working spaces, cafe meetings and even bedrooms.

The M1 mini Plus smart pocket cinema projector is a tiny 300-gram featherweight, yet powerful, device and requires only a 1.2m projection throw distance. It offers cinematic image quality, a built-in battery and JBL speakers for an immersive audiovisual experience both outdoors and indoors, and it's also great for ceiling projection. The newly-launched M2 mobile studio projector has been designed to be the ultimate "mobile smart display" with the perfect balance of performance and convenience that are ideal for startup founders, freelancers, trainers and sales professionals through its portable size.

LS Series: Superb Adaptability for Commercial and Public applications

To fulfill indoor andoutdoor commercial and public applications with sophisticated demands in terms of high brightness, stunning image quality, consistent performance for 24/7 usage, and flexible installation, ViewSonic has developed the LS series laser projectors adopting 2nd generation Laser Phosphor technology.

The LS860WU features a 0.81-0.89 short throw ratio and wide H/V lens shift range, bringing the best possible adaptability to project visual content in commercial venues, providing an overwhelmingly immersive experience and projection mapping.

With a 0.25 ultra-short throw ratio, the LS831WU digital signage projector can easily project a 100" image from just 21 cm away, free of large space consumption and ideal for public/commercial displays. It also serves for educational purpose when paired with ViewSonic's 24" touch display: the ViewBoard Mini IFP2410, allowing teachers to annotate on a projected digital whiteboard while facing the classroom.

ViewSonicwelcomeseveryone to join them at ISE 2020 ViewSonic's booth1-N86 in hall 1, where their total audiovisual solutions will inspire our ever-growing global customers.

Booth Location:

Booth No.: 1-N86 RAI Amsterdam
Europaplein 2-22, 1078 GZ Amsterdam, Netherlands

Exhibition Dates and Hours:

Tuesday, 11 February - 10:00 - 18:00
Wednesday, 12 February - 9:30 - 18:00
Thursday, 13 February - 9:30 - 18:00
Friday, 14 February - 10:00 - 16:00

About ViewSonic

Founded in California, ViewSonic is a leading global provider of visual solutions with a presence in over 100 cities around the world. As an innovator and visionary, ViewSonic is committed to providing comprehensive hardware and software solutions that include monitors, projectors, digital signage, ViewBoard interactive displays, and myViewBoard software ecosystem. With over 30 years of expertise in visual displays, ViewSonic has established a strong position for delivering innovative and reliable solutions for education, enterprise, consumer, and professional markets and helping customers "See the Difference". To find out more about ViewSonic, please visit www.viewsonic.com

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Motherson Sumi Systems Q3 profit drops 39 pc to Rs 340 cr

Bank of Baroda cuts MCLR by up to 10 bps

Now You See Me 3: Benedict Cumberbatch to deal The Eyes, past villains may return

BJP issues whip to party's Rajya Sabha MPs for Tuesday

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Thunder's Schroder ready for another chance vs. Spurs

Dennis Schroder is playing a big part of the Oklahoma City Thunders success this season. The 26-year-old guard has taken to this role as Oklahoma Citys sixth man, and plenty of times late in close games, he has been on the court alongside C...

Astronauts for India's human space flight start training in

Russian launch service provider Glavkosmos said the planned twelve month training programme of Indian candidates for a spaceflight started on Monday at the Gagarin Research and Test Cosmonaut Training Center GCTC in Moscow. After a thoroug...

Manish Sisodia wins from Patparganj after initial hiccups

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia won the Partparganj seat in East Delhi after a tough fight against BJPs Ravinder Singh Negi.After trailing initially, Sisodia wrested the seat in final rounds of counting....

New coronavirus found in Japan evacuees who initially tested negative

Two Japanese citizens evacuated from the epicenter of a novel coronavirus outbreak have been diagnosed with the infection after initially testing negative, the health ministry said on Tuesday. One of the two, a man in his 50s who returned f...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020