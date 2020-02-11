As the world's leading brand in 4K UHD projection technology and a global manufacturer of large display product, Optoma is honourably announcing that the P1 has been officially launched in February in India today.

"An amazing way to avoid the bulk of a television is a 'short throw' projector. They're designed to be placed very close to the wall or screen, yet project a huge, perfectly proportioned home cinema picture. There are no cables to trip over and no heads in the way." - London Evening Standard mentioned

Gordon Wu, Head of Optoma APAC says: "We're excited that the Optoma P1 has been finally issued in India. Looking forward, Optoma redefines home cinematic experience with the all-new P1; it absolutely would be an excellent choice. From beginning of 2020, we have been winning many major awards from world, this time we are also looking for reverberation in India. Particularly the World's Leading Gadget Magazine - T3 has given the Optoma P1 5 stars review."

The Optoma P1, launching across the world, integrates 4K ultra high definition (UHD) resolution with an ultra-short throw distance, plus a laser light source - a culmination of today's best technology advancements. The Optoma P1 features Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant voice control capabilities, IFTTT support for seamless smart home automation with smart IoT devices and an integrated premium NuForce soundbar with Dolby Digital and Dolby Digital Plus pass through over optical and HDMI arc. Combined with an easy auto geometry correction system driven by the SmartFIT app and Firmware Over-the-Air (FOTA) technology for hassle-free software updates, this powerhouse marries cutting edge technology with high style to be easily integrated into any home cinema.

For maximum contrast and brightness, the Optoma P1 can be used with Optoma's 100" ambient light rejecting ALR101 screen. The specialised screen surface is designed to actively reflect a projected image for high contrast and solid colour saturation while preventing ambient light from washing out the picture.

The Optoma P1 Smart 4K UHD laser projector is available for sale now at a street price of ₹ 4,99,900.

The Optoma P1 key features

True to life detail - 4K UHD resolution and HDR compatible

UHD resolution and HDR compatible Laser cinema projection - bright 3500 ANSI lumens

Amazing colour - 87% DCI-P3

Ultimate flexibility - ultra short throw lens

Built-in sound bar - powerful NuForce audio with Dolby Digital 2.0

3x HDMI v2.0

Voice control - Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant supported device

Smart features - IFTTT integration

Video Streaming: via Optoma Marketplace with access to popular streaming services

Integrated 4K media player

media player SmartFIT app - hassle free set-up via smartphone

Fluid viewing - PureMotion frame interpolation

Remote Control: Bluetooth smart home remote with air mouse

Full 3D

Specification

Resolution 4K UHD (3,840 x 2,160) Speaker (W) 19W x2 Brightness¹ 3,000 ANSI lumens 3D Yes Contrast 1,500,000:1 Standby power <0.5W Lamp life (hours) 20,000 Uniformity 90% Noise level (Eco mode) 26 dB Light Source Laser Diode Display Colors 1.07 billion Scan Rate Horizontal : 31~135KHz Vertical : 24~120Hz Weight (kg) 11kg Wireless WiFi 2.4G+5G;

Bluetooth Tx + Rx Dimensions (W x D x H mm) 576 x 383 x 115 mm (w/o feet)) Power supply

100V ~ 240V ± 10%, 50-60Hz 576 x 383 x 130 mm (w/ feet) Throw ratio 0.25:1 Power Consumption Power Consumption (Min) @110V 225 Zoom type Fixed Power Consumption (Max) @110V 410 Image size (inch) 172 - 369 mm (85" to 120") Aspect ratio 16:09 Power Consumption (Min) @220V 220 Geometry correction H/V keystone, Warping (2x2, 3x3, 5x5, 9x9) Projection Lens F# 2.04 Power Consumption (Max) @220V 395 f 546mm Offset 124% +6%/-2.5% Connections HDMI 2.0x3 (HDCP 2.2 supported, HDMI 1 support ARC) Features Multimedia USB-A 2.0x3 (MMx1, MM+Powerx1, servicex1) Blu-ray 3D support RJ45x1 Alexa, Google Assistant support S/PDIFx1 InfoWall Audio Out x1 IFTTT / SmartFIT APP Air mouse Bluetooth speaker

For more information about Optoma, please go to www.optoma.com/in/.

Optoma is the#1 brand worldwide for 4K projectors, according to PMA Research, 2019 data.

About Optoma

Optoma is a world leading designer and manufacturer of projection and audio products for business, education, professional audio/video and home entertainment.

With our business philosophy of dedication, professionalism and efficiency which bring synergy to corporate vision, comprehensive product categories and flexible marketing strategy, Optoma has received global recognition from customers and media.

Vertically-integrated from its parent company, Coretronic Group, Optoma has focused on projection system development and marketing since it was established. With full competency of resource distributing and controlling in the value added chain, Optoma is the true pioneer in the world of projection technology.

The extensive product range includes projectors for portable, fixed installation and home theater projectors. Committed to fully serve the business/education, home, mobile/entertainment, Optoma is devoted to make your business more efficient, learning more attractive, and life more enjoyable.

The Optoma Group has continental headquarters in Asia, Europe, and USA.

www.optoma.com/ap/

Photo : https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1088800/Optoma_P1.jpg

