Dome, NSCI Hosted National Conference on e-Governance 2020

Dome, NSCI, the iconic venue and host to some of the grandest and most important events in the country, added to their repertoire by hosting National Conference on e-Governance 2020 on 7th and 8thFebruary 2020. The prestigious occasion was inaugurated by Shri Aditya Thackeray, Hon'ble Minister for Environment and Tourism & Protocol, Govt. of Maharashtra along with Shri Shubhash Desai, Hon'ble Minister for Industries and Mining, Marathi Language, Govt. of Maharashtra. The valedictory note was given by Shri Satej D Patil, Hon'ble Minister for Home (Urban), Housing, Transport, Information Technology, Parliamentary Affairs, Ex- Servicemen Welfare, Govt. of Maharashtra and Dr Jitendra Singh, Hon'ble Union Minister of State Personnel, Public Grievances & Pensions, Govt. of India.

The Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances (DARPG) along with Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), Government of India, in association with one of the State/UT Government organizes the National Conference on e-Governance every year since 1997. The theme for this year was Digital Transformation and focused on Digital Economy, BlockChain for Effective Governance and Service Delivery, AI and Machine Learning, Digital Payment and Fintech, Skilling and Capacity Building amongst a variety of other topics. Also, as the official mascot for Dome, present at the event was DOPO to add some fun to the otherwise serious conference.

Speaking on hosting the conference, Mazhar Nadiadwala, Managing Director, Dome Entertainment said, "It was our pleasure to host an event of such stature. We thank the Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances (DARPG) and Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) for having faith in us not just as venue partners but also in conceptualizing and executing the conference. With our state of the art facilities, we think Dome was the perfect fit to host such an event."

About Dome Entertainment

Dome Entertainment Pvt Ltd- is one of India's leading multifaceted communication and entertainment companies, creating holistic experiences and brand engagements that engage, inspire, empower and create experiences above content., Dome Entertainment has been associated with some stellar events like Pro-Kabaddi League, Filmfare Awards and more, and has an extensive portfolio comprising broadly MICE, Experiential Marketing, Employee Engagement, Special Events, and Sports. The Intellectual Properties (IP) division is dedicated to create engaging experiences with pan India reach that are at par with international events in terms of scale and production. Larger than life spectacles find a home at Dome. Founded by Mazhar Nadiadwala in 2012, the company is also known for the majestic Dome, NSCI SVP Stadium, which stands tall overlooking the Arabian Sea in Mumbai.

