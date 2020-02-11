Left Menu
Future Market Insights Expands Middle East Operations, Opens Dubai Office

  • PR Newswire
  • |
  • Dubai
  • |
  11-02-2020
  • |
  • Created: 11-02-2020 17:26 IST
"nofollow" >Future Market Insights (FMI), a global research and consulting firm, announces its ambitious strategy to bring world-class business intelligence to clients in collaboration with "nofollow" >Transparency Market Research and "nofollow" >FactMR.com. Its main milestone is the strategic expansion to the Middle East, commencing with the opening of a brand new office in the Jumeirah Lakes Towers of Dubai.

The second aspect of the strategy is the launch of an AI-driven centralized intelligence center via "nofollow" >MarketNGage. The portal will provide traditional insights, combined with social media and video analytics to meet the ever-growing demands of clients ranging from university students to those on the Fortune 500 list. The users will gain unified access to over 50,000 research digests and 3000 research playbooks, tracking the most impactful trends around the globe, and a host of other features like video and audiobooks, market graphics, and market alerts. Using Marketngage.com, FMI will initiate real-time interaction with all its clients, allowing customer representatives to be available 24/7, 365 days a year, as an initiative to provide quick solutions.

"FMI will continue to leverage AI and human capacities to bring smart intelligence, and present them in ways that are easy to implement with a top-of-the-mind approach that drives optimal decision making," says "nofollow" >Sudip Saha, Managing Director and Co-founder of FMI.

"We are excited to further expand our business in the Middle East and look forward to see how we can drive market research in the region forward and make an impact on a global scale," adds "nofollow" >Anurag Singh, Group Chairman and CEO of Transparency Market Research, Future Market Insights, and Fact MR.

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

"nofollow" >Future Market Insights (FMI) is a leading provider of market intelligence and consulting services, serving clients in over 150 countries. FMI is headquartered in London, the global financial capital, and has delivery centers in the U.S., Dubai, and India. FMI offers research services to companies operating in the automotive, healthcare, chemicals, F&B, industrial automation, and retail.

Contact:

Name: Sudip Saha
Email: "nofollow" >sudip@futuremarketinsights.com
Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU), Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,
Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Dubai,
United Arab Emirates
A MARKET ACCESS DMCC Initiative

Photo: "nofollow" >https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1088903/Future_Market_Insights_Expansion.jpg

Logo: "nofollow" >https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/947618/Future_Market_Insights_Logo.jpg

