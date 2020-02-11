Left Menu
Ribbon Showcases Microsoft-Certified Solutions in 15 Cities as Part of Microsoft Ignite: The Tour

Ribbon Communications Inc. (Nasdaq: RBBN), a global software leader in secure and intelligent cloud communications, today announced that it will be showcasing its advanced Microsoft Teams Direct Routing and Service Assurance solutions in 15 cities around the world as part of Microsoft Ignite: The Tour.

"With decades of expertise securing real-time communications in some of the world's largest and most critical networks, we're proud to bring our Microsoft-certified Session Border Controller (SBC) portfolio to Teams Calling and Direct Routing," said Patrick Joggerst, Ribbon's Chief Marketing Officer and Executive Vice President, Business Development. "We value our longstanding relationship as a trusted Microsoft partner and being part of Microsoft Ignite: The Tour is another great way to showcase the innovative solutions we are delivering to help partners, service providers and enterprises improve their Microsoft Teams communications and collaboration experience."

Direct Routing for Microsoft Teams (Teams) enables users to choose their telephony provider when implementing Teams. Ribbon's SBCs connect existing analog, digital or VoIP lines to the Microsoft Phone System for a seamless experience that allows end users to connect with anyone anywhere via the Teams client, empowering enterprises to migrate to Teams Calling at their own pace. Ribbon is among a select number of SBC vendors officially certified by Microsoft to integrate its SBCs with Teams.

Ribbon's Next Generation Intelligent Edge portfolio, which is one of the broadest sets of Microsoft-certified enterprise edge solutions on the market, uniquely provides Service Assurance for Teams Calling and Direct Routing by prioritizing real-time communications and Teams traffic to deliver the highest quality user experience.

Ribbon is participating in the following 15 cities of the tour: Toronto, London, Milan, Johannesburg, Washington D.C., Dubai, Sydney, Singapore, Amsterdam, Shanghai, Hong Kong, Mexico City, Bengaluru, Chicago and Berlin. Our meeting request form can be found here.

About Ribbon Communications

Ribbon Communications delivers market-leading software solutions that secure and power many of the world's leading service provider and enterprise communications environments. Built on world-class technology and intellectual property, the company's cloud-native solutions deliver intelligent and secure real-time communications solutions for the cloud, network and enterprise edge. Ribbon's Kandy Cloud real-time communications software platform delivers advanced and embedded CPaaS and UCaaS capabilities enabling service providers to rapidly create and deploy high-value communications services. To learn more, visit ribboncommunications.com.

Important Information Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

The information in this release contains forward-looking statements regarding future events that involve risks and uncertainties, including statement regarding delivering value to customers. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this release are forward-looking statements. The actual results of Ribbon Communications may differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. For further information regarding risks and uncertainties associated with Ribbon Communications' business, please refer to the "Risk Factors" section of Ribbon Communications' most recent annual or quarterly report filed with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements represent Ribbon Communications' views only as of the date on which such statement is made and should not be relied upon as representing Ribbon Communications' views as of any subsequent date. While Ribbon Communications may elect to update forward-looking statements at some point, Ribbon Communications specifically disclaims any obligation to do so.

