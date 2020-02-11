Left Menu
Frost & Sullivan Names Rapid7 2019 Global SOAR Company of the Year

Based on its recent analysis of the global security orchestration, automation, and response (SOAR) market, Frost & Sullivan recognises Rapid7 (NASDAQ: RPD) with the 2019 Global Company of the Year Award. Rapid7 has designed its feature-rich SOAR product, InsightConnect, to address the needs of all security teams, regardless of company size. The solution helps customers improve their security operations with simple connect-and-go visual workflows in a no-code environment. The visionary innovation has enabled it to grow its revenues and deliver high levels of customer satisfaction.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1088655/Rapid7_Award.jpg

Click here to view the full multimedia release: https://best-practices.frost-multimedia-wire.com/rapid7/

Rapid7's InsightConnect SOAR solution is distinctly agnostic to security maturity levels and enterprise size. It can be deployed by small organisations with a basic detection stack and by high-maturity enterprises with existing automation programs. Its three primary functionalities include:

  • Orchestration – InsightConnect acts as the integration layer, tying together different point solutions of an enterprise technology stack.
  • Automation– With an intuitive visual workflow builder and easily customisable workflow templates, InsightConnect enables organisations to automate security tasks. It also allows security analysts to add human decision points throughout the incident detection and response process.
  • Acceleration – InsightConnect ensures time savings. Customers can increase their level of automation by identifying gaps or bottlenecks and building custom workflows to achieve a higher security maturity level.

"InsightConnect goes beyond phishing investigation and supports a wide variety of use cases such as automation-assisted patching, threat hunting, malware investigation and containment, privilege escalation and investigations, and alert data enrichment," said Swetha R K, Industry Manager. "Additionally, Rapid7's Insight Cloud integrates with leading threat intelligence solutions such as Anomali ThreatStream, and Recorded Future, as well as open-source feeds. Together, these tools execute hash lookups, domain lookups, and geographical IP lookups to keep organizations up to date with threat intelligence."

InsightConnect's visual workflow builder helps security analysts realise the 'low code or no code' promise. Security analysts can import connect-and-go workflow templates for the most common IR processes. Analysts can select a trigger source, configure actions, and automate processes without a single line of code. Furthermore, InsightConnect's ChatOps integrations allow security teams to build workflows with communication and collaboration tools such as Slack and Microsoft Teams.

"Rapid7 currently serves over 8,500 customers globally and employs a 'land and expand' model to expand the business. In 2018, it recorded high levels of customer retention and expansion," noted Swetha. "Overall, its strong focus on the underserved mid-market, its exceptional innovation, and its expansion strategy are expected to ensure continued domination of the SOAR market."

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents a Company of the Year award to the organisation that demonstrates excellence in terms of growth strategy and implementation in its field. The award recognises a high degree of innovation with products and technologies, and the resulting leadership in terms of customer value and market penetration.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognise companies in a variety of regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analysis, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

About Frost & Sullivan
For over five decades, Frost & Sullivan has become world-renowned for its role in helping investors, corporate leaders and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, Mega Trends, new business models and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success. Contact us: Start the discussion.

Contact:
Kristen Moore
P: 210.247.3823
E: kristen.moore@frost.com

About Rapid7
Rapid7 (Nasdaq: RPD) is advancing security with visibility, analytics, and automation delivered through our Insight cloud. Our solutions simplify the complex, allowing security teams to work more effectively with IT and development to reduce vulnerabilities, monitor for malicious behavior, investigate and shut down attacks, and automate routine tasks. Over 8,500 customers rely on Rapid7 technology, services, and research to improve security outcomes and securely advance their organizations. For more information, visit our website, check out our blog, or follow us on Twitter.

