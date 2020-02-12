Left Menu
Development News Edition

Denave Expands its Footprint in India

  • PR Newswire
  • |
  • Bengaluru
  • |
  • Updated: 12-02-2020 09:42 IST
  • |
  • Created: 12-02-2020 09:39 IST
Denave Expands its Footprint in India
(Representative Image) Image Credit: StoryBlocks

Denave a global sales tech enablement organisation, headquartered in Noida, Uttar Pradesh, focused on delivering value to global sales ecosystem via progressive sales enablement services, announced the launch of its new office in Bangalore today. The new operational centre with the objective of strengthening technology and tele services kickstarts next phase of Denave's business growth. The company is aiming to tap into technology driven local talent pool to accelerate its foothold in southern India.

On this occasion Snehashish Bhattacharjee, Global CEO and Co-Founder, Denave said, "The new centre aligns with our business model of syncing our knowledge base, methodologies, and processes with the local market domain expertise and leveraging nuances of region specific work culture to effectively boost our business. Bengaluru is an important cog in the evolving technology landscape in India and its par excellence tech talent will help us improve our market coverage within India and accelerate our in-roads into related industries outside India."

Sharing an enthusiastic view, Sunil Munshi, CEO India and APAC, Denave said, "We are thrilled to strengthen our presence in Bengaluru and aim to establish it as 'Centre of excellence' of end to end sales enablement. We are looking at leveraging the local strength to drive our tech service portfolio and expand our customer base in India to 25-30% in the first phase. This move shall also serve as our guidepost in foraying into other relevant markets in India."

Denave has been enabling sales for over 20 years now and has influenced more than 5 billion USD in revenues for clients across sectors like technology, telecom, ONG, Consumer Durables, FMCG, E-commerce, mobile wallets and more. With its offices in India, Europe, Malaysia, Singapore and service portfolio rich in end to end sales enablement technology tools, it caters to the global sales ecosystem demands.

About Denave:

Denave is a global sales enablement company focused on driving revenue growth for its customers through a wide range of service offerings. The company leverages latest technology trends and disruptive approach to create effective sales engines. Denave has built multi-industry expertise partnering with global businesses and takes a solution-conscious approach to deliver best practices in sales by leveraging people, processes, technology and innovation to drive revenue. Denave has reach across 5 continents, 50+ countries and 500+ cities globally. For more information, please visit www.denave.com

Media Contact:

Anish ChoudharyAccount Executive Genesis-BCW M: +91-9873116664 E: Anish.choudhary@genesis-bcw.com

Sneha SinghManager - Marketing Communications Denave M: +91-9971568911 E: Sneha.singh@denave.com

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

NASA broom challenge: Is 'gravitational pull day' real? Truth behind standing brooms

Bat meat still popular in parts of Indonesia, despite coronavirus fears

Softbank utilizes Nokia equipment to complete world-first 5G connected car test

President Trump and First Lady to attend official engagements in India

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Will put all my actors in an unseen space in 'Atrangi Re', says Aanand L Rai 

Filmmaker Aanand L Rai on Wednesday said he will be presenting actors Dhanush, Sara Ali Khan and Akshay Kumar in a never seen before avatar in his next directorial Atrangi Re. The film, which reunites Dhanush and Aanand after their 2013 cri...

China's GDP goal on track despite virus impact -govt economist

China will be able to achieve its long-term goal of doubling gross domestic product and incomes this year despite the impact from a conoravirus outbreak, an influential economist at a top government think tank said on Wednesday. The virus o...

U.S. judge drops some charges against Theranos's Holmes, leaves wire fraud

A federal judge late on Tuesday dismissed some charges against Theranos Inc founder Elizabeth Holmes, but let stand wire fraud charges accusing her and an associate of misleading patients about the abilities of her companys blood tests. The...

Woods weighs in on golf's distance dilemma

Tiger Woods says bifurcation in the rules of golf to allow recreational players to use different equipment from professionals should be considered in the quest to curb ever-increasing hitting distance in the game. Its on the table whether w...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020