Denave Expands its Footprint in India

Denave a global sales tech enablement organisation, headquartered in Noida, Uttar Pradesh, focused on delivering value to global sales ecosystem via progressive sales enablement services, announced the launch of its new office in Bangalore today. The new operational centre with the objective of strengthening technology and tele services kickstarts next phase of Denave's business growth. The company is aiming to tap into technology driven local talent pool to accelerate its foothold in southern India.

On this occasion Snehashish Bhattacharjee, Global CEO and Co-Founder, Denave said, "The new centre aligns with our business model of syncing our knowledge base, methodologies, and processes with the local market domain expertise and leveraging nuances of region specific work culture to effectively boost our business. Bengaluru is an important cog in the evolving technology landscape in India and its par excellence tech talent will help us improve our market coverage within India and accelerate our in-roads into related industries outside India."

Sharing an enthusiastic view, Sunil Munshi, CEO India and APAC, Denave said, "We are thrilled to strengthen our presence in Bengaluru and aim to establish it as 'Centre of excellence' of end to end sales enablement. We are looking at leveraging the local strength to drive our tech service portfolio and expand our customer base in India to 25-30% in the first phase. This move shall also serve as our guidepost in foraying into other relevant markets in India."

Denave has been enabling sales for over 20 years now and has influenced more than 5 billion USD in revenues for clients across sectors like technology, telecom, ONG, Consumer Durables, FMCG, E-commerce, mobile wallets and more. With its offices in India, Europe, Malaysia, Singapore and service portfolio rich in end to end sales enablement technology tools, it caters to the global sales ecosystem demands.

About Denave:

Denave is a global sales enablement company focused on driving revenue growth for its customers through a wide range of service offerings. The company leverages latest technology trends and disruptive approach to create effective sales engines. Denave has built multi-industry expertise partnering with global businesses and takes a solution-conscious approach to deliver best practices in sales by leveraging people, processes, technology and innovation to drive revenue. Denave has reach across 5 continents, 50+ countries and 500+ cities globally. For more information, please visit www.denave.com

