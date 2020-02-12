Left Menu
Finserv MARKETS Wins Best Lending Tech Award at 10th India Digital Awards

Finserv MARKETS has won the Best Lending Tech award in the Payment and Fintech Awards category at the 10th India Digital Awards at the India Digital Summit, 2020. As a young entrant in the Fintech arena with aspirations to be India's best financial services marketplace, this recognition has provided glowing validation to their vision.

The award is also a testament to their laser-sharp focus on providing customer delight through their digital platform and decade's worth of commitment to provide Indians with quick and safe access to credit. Techno-analytics driven, Finserv MARKETS is truly a customer-first lending technology platform.

Continuous platform innovation has led to best-in-class user experience, data-driven personalized offers, and an expanding product suite – and the company is thrilled that the market have taken note.

If one is wondering what goes into their secret sauce of success, they are ready to reveal it all.

Cover (almost) all needs

For people who want some quick money for their fairytale wedding or their solo European backpacking trip, Finserv MARKETS' has the perfect instant Personal Loan for them.

Want to build a dream home or transfer the balance on existing home loan, the platform offers a complete suite of Home Loan products tailored to meet requirements.

Business Loan products also ensure that dreams and ideas of building the next unicorn are fulfilled.

Suffice to say, the company provide loans for all needs, big or small. No wonder then that they have gone one step further by introducing a Pocket Personal Loan to satisfy one's needs for quick cash.

Pride in transparent & quick processes 

Easy application and documentation, fast online processes and the absence of any hidden charges ensure that applications get approved in mere minutes and money is disbursed within 24 hours. One doesn't need much more to win the trust and business of customers across India, and the results are there for all to see.

So, the next time one needs a loan, they know where to go. Finserv MARKETS' may already have some attractive pre-approved loan offers with your name on it. Check out Finserv MARKETS website or app [Playstore | AppStore] if you don't want to miss out.

About Finserv MARKETS

Finserv MARKETS, a subsidiary of Bajaj Finserv, is a one-stop digital marketplace that has been created for consumers on the go. It offers 500+ financial and lifestyle products, all at one place. At Finserv MARKETS, we understand that every individual is different. And that's why we have invested in creating a proposition - Offers You Value. A value proposition that ensures you get offers which are tailor made for you. We also offer an amazing product range and unique set of online offers across Loans, Insurance, Investment, Payments and an exclusive EMI store. Be it in helping you achieve your financial life goals or offering you the latest gadgets, we strive to offer what you are looking for. From simple and fast loan application processes to seamless and hassle-free claim-settlements, from no cost EMIs to 4 hours product delivery, we work towards fulfilling all your personal and financial needs. What's more! Now enjoy the same benefits in just one click with our Finserv MARKETS App.

Media Contact:

Siddharth Ananth
siddharth.ananth@bajajfinserv.in
+91-7822874356
Senior Brand Manager
Bajaj Finserv Direct Limited

