Left Menu
Development News Edition

UP Govt. Inks MoU With eGov Foundation for State-wide Implementation of Municipal Financial Accounting Platform

  • PR Newswire
  • |
  • Bangalore
  • |
  • Updated: 12-02-2020 11:42 IST
  • |
  • Created: 12-02-2020 11:42 IST
UP Govt. Inks MoU With eGov Foundation for State-wide Implementation of Municipal Financial Accounting Platform

In another step towards reforming the urban sector, the Govt of UP entered into a collaboration with eGov Foundation on 31st January, 2020.

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed to implement municipal financial accounting system. This initiative is a part of the municipal accounting reforms across the entire State and covers all 652 ULBs (Urban Local Bodies) of Uttar Pradesh.

The MoU was signed by Shri. Sanjay Kumar Singh Yadav, Special Secretary, Urban Development, Govt. of Uttar Pradesh and Viraj Tyagi, CEO, eGov Foundation, in the presence of other dignitaries from UP Govt and eGov foundation.

Under the MoU, eGov Foundation will provide the Accrual Based Double Entry Financial Accounting Application of DIGIT (Digital Infrastructure for Governance, Impact & Transformation) - India's Largest Open Source Platform for Urban Governance.

The Govt. envisages to digitize the accounting records and operations, thereby strengthening the financial autonomy and financial sustainability of the ULBs. With this development, the Government of Uttar Pradesh has bolstered its commitment towards the national goal of capacity building and enhanced municipal service delivery.

"This partnership with eGov Foundation will further strengthen the revenue and expenditure management, capital budgeting, efficient management of assets and financial transactions thereby improve the Credit Worthiness to raise additional resources from the market," said Shri Manoj Kumar Singh, IAS Principal Secretary, Urban Development Dept, Govt.of Uttar Pradesh.

DIGIT Financial Accounting System will empower the ULBs with a comprehensive set of capabilities that includes Expenditure Management, Receivables Management, Bank Reconciliation, Revenue Management, Extensive list of reports per the need of the accounting system, State-level dashboards for assets, liabilities, income-expenditure tracking and financial ratios.

"Collaborating with eGov Foundation has strengthened our vision of promoting good governance in financial management. The key drivers that led to this partnership revolve around enhancing the elements of efficiency and accountability in municipal accounting, increasing the transparency of the process and improving the dissemination of financial information to the ecosystem," said Dr Kajal, IAS , Director, Local Bodies.

Viraj Tyagi, CEO, eGov Foundation, expresses, "Partnering with the Government of UP, we aim at catalyzing the urban governance for a greater good. Harnessing technology, eGov Foundation will digitize the accounting operations, drive efficient interactions between citizens and city administration and strengthen the transparency in the system. With this exemplary partnership, we will help UP Govt to strengthen the foundation for financial self-sufficiency, accountability, and sustainability of ULBs in the state."

About eGov Foundation

eGov Foundation was established in 2003 by Nandan Nilekani and Srikanth Nadhamuni to partner with city administrators in their drive to leverage the transformative power of technology for better quality of life in our cities and to make them sustainable.

In order to address the need for scale and speed eGov has built DIGIT platform- a Public Digital Good that can be used by Governments, Enterprises and civil society to co-create and deploy locally relevant solutions.

Over the last 16 years, we have partnered with more than 900 towns and cities across India and more than 12 Cr Citizens have benefited from our platform. And we know there is much more to do to build a thriving, digitally-enabled ecosystem in all 4400+ towns and cities in India.

Media Contact :
Neethu Joshwa
neethu.joshwa@egovernments.org
Manager Marketing
eGov Foundation

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1089500/Uttar_Pradesh_eGov_Foundation_MoU.jpg

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

NASA broom challenge: Is 'gravitational pull day' real? Truth behind standing brooms

Bat meat still popular in parts of Indonesia, despite coronavirus fears

Softbank utilizes Nokia equipment to complete world-first 5G connected car test

President Trump and First Lady to attend official engagements in India

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Taiwan says it didn't need China's permission for WHO meeting

Taiwans presence at a World Health Organization WHO meeting this week on the new coronavirus was the result of direct talks between the island and the body, and did not require Chinas permission, Taiwans Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday.T...

UPDATE 9-Sanders narrowly beats Buttigieg in New Hampshire Democratic primary, Biden finishes fifth

Adds delegate count, quotes details By John Whitesides and Amanda BeckerMANCHESTER, N.H., Feb 11 - Bernie Sanders narrowly won New Hampshires Democratic presidential primary on Tuesday, solidifying his front-runner status in the White House...

Nitin Menon only Indian, record six women in ICC match-officials' list for women's T20

Nitin Memon is the lone Indian in the ICCs list of umpires for the upcoming Womens T20 World Cup in Australia, where an unprecedented six women will be in the match officials team for the tournament. As announced earlier, Indias GS Lakshmi ...

Delighted that US prez will be in India, will accord him memorable welcome: PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said he is extremely delighted that US President Donald Trump and his wife will be India later this month and added that they will be accorded a memorable welcome. In a series of tweets, the prime m...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020