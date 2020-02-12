Left Menu
Development News Edition

Manthan Deploys Restaurant Analytics Solution Across 400+ Pizza Hut Outlets in the UK

  • PR Newswire
  • |
  • Bangalore
  • |
  • Updated: 12-02-2020 12:52 IST
  • |
  • Created: 12-02-2020 12:52 IST
Manthan Deploys Restaurant Analytics Solution Across 400+ Pizza Hut Outlets in the UK

Manthan, a leading AI-powered Advanced Analytics company, today announced that it has successfully deployed Restaurant Analytics Solution across Pizza Hut Delivery outlets in the UK. The global pizza giant had zeroed-in on the solution to empower their business owners with easy-to-use insights to make informed business decisions, thereby enhancing business efficiency and revenues.

The solution has been deployed across functions including sales, marketing, operations, guest experience, HR and planning – to create an enterprise-wide move to data-driven decisioning. After analysing the challenges business users faced due to delayed reporting and lack of insights, Pizza Hut decided to replace an existing Business Insights platform and move to a modern analytics platform with predictive algorithm capabilities and democratize analytics across the organization. Manthan's Restaurant Analytics solution has enabled access to insights, on-the-go, to their busiest people, significantly reducing inefficiencies and allowing for prompt course corrections.

"Manthan has demonstrated its ability to understand our business and our customers, and has the capability to deliver the highest levels of scalable technology innovation," said Beverley D'Cruz, Chief Marketing Officer, Pizza Hut Delivery - UK. "The partnership with Manthan has significantly boosted our operational and analytical efficiencies. Manthan not only collated all our data from legacy systems to create a Single Source of Truth, but also created easier access to operational and performance metrics to give us quicker analytical turnaround times."

"We have significantly reduced time spent on analysing & driving insights around operational bottlenecks, sales challenges, promotional performance, store benchmarking and delays in reporting. With a 360-degree view of the customer, sales and operations, we are now poised to run a more efficient ship," said Kate Vacovec, Head of Commercial Planning, Pizza Hut UK & Europe. "As a strategic technology partner, Manthan strengthens our ability to bring scalability, speed and disruptive innovation as Pizza Hut continues to elevate the customer experience through greater convenience and personalization. Their technology is a complete game changer for us, and I suspect it will be for the entire hospitality industry."

"We're extremely delighted for the opportunity to put our brand behind Pizza Hut. Pizza Hut is an important partner for us, and they are now on course to transform into an algorithmic business that seamlessly uses data, analytics and algorithms to drive greater business outcomes," said Madhu Rao Attada, VP, Professional Services from Manthan.

About Manthan

Manthan is a leading cloud analytics company pioneering applications for consumer-facing businesses. Manthan excels in the application of decision sciences and AI; its suite of products has been recognized for enabling the shortest path to profit. Manthan's products use machine intelligence to process decision contexts and respond automatically with actions. Headquartered in Bangalore with offices in Santa Clara, London, Dubai, Mexico City, Singapore and Manila, Manthan's footprint spans 22 countries. For more, please visit manthan.com.

Media Contacts:
Amit Jain
amit.jain@manthan.com
+91-9886062866 

Logo:https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1043013/Manthan_Logo.jpg

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

NASA broom challenge: Is 'gravitational pull day' real? Truth behind standing brooms

Bat meat still popular in parts of Indonesia, despite coronavirus fears

Softbank utilizes Nokia equipment to complete world-first 5G connected car test

President Trump and First Lady to attend official engagements in India

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

FACTBOX-Latest on coronavirus spreading in China and beyond

Here are the latest developments around the coronavirus outbreak The death toll in China rose by 97 to 1,113 by the end of Tuesday, according to the National Health Commission. There were 2,015 new confirmed cases, the lowest since Jan. 30 ...

5 killed in car accident in J&K

Five people were killed on Wednesday after a car fell into a deep gorge in Drabshalla area of Kishtwar District.The details pertaining to the accident are still awaited as an investigation is currently underway. ANI...

Amsterdam: Explosion rocks post office; letter bomb suspected

A suspected letter bomb has exploded at an Amsterdam postal-sorting center Bolstoen, with bomb squads scrambled to the scene in the capital of Netherlands.Dutch police have confirmed the explosion in Amsterdam.No injuries have been reported...

Russia's security service tells internet firms to hand over user data - The Bell

Russias Federal Security Service FSB has ordered some of the countrys major internet companies to give it continuous access to their systems, The Bell investigative website reported late on Tuesday, citing three sources at the firms. It sai...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020