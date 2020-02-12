ANMI 11th Convention on Redefining Capital Markets for Achieving $5 Trillion Economy to be Held on Feb 15th

Association of National Exchanges Members of India (ANMI) will organise its 11th International Convention based on the theme - 'REDEFINING CAPITAL MARKETS: A Must for $5 trillion Economy'. The Convention will be held in New Delhi on February 15th, 2020.

"The government has been taking resolute measures for achieving its mission of making India a $5 trillion economy. The theme of this year's ANMI Convention assumes much significance as India's Capital Market is expected to evolve and grow multi-laterally in support of the government's mission by mobilising private investments and growth capital," said Hemant Kakkar, Convener of the ANMI 11th International Convention.

The Convention will trigger discussions as well as concrete action around the role of industry stakeholders to support the government's investment and growth programmes. The deliberations will also focus on enhancing ease of doing business in the industry, ways to streamline compliance processes and stronger regulatory support to trigger the next round of growth in the Capital Markets.

Vijay Bhushan, President, ANMI, added: "As the flag-bearer organisation of industry members, ANMI has always been at the forefront of implementing changes in India's Capital Market. The government's current target of $5 trillion economy necessitates several changes in the existing structure, framework, reach and depth of India's Capital Market. The objective is to see a wider participation from smaller cities, more efforts to draw foreign investor participation, more innovation in products and service delivery, along with price rationalisation. The ANMI Convention offers a unique opportunity to our members and all other industry participants to plan and execute the overarching changes with support from policymakers."

The highlight of the convention is a series of panel discussions on the changes that can lead to improved performance of the Capital Market industry by way of inclusive growth, higher investments and investor numbers and product innovation across all market segments.

The first panel discussion will focus on the structural changes needed in the Capital Market for enabling India to attract a greater share of international investments, international investors and global products.

The second panel will deliberate on the measures that will enable greater rural and semi-urban inclusion in order to mobilise India's vast resource of household savings from rural and semi-urban areas into the Capital Markets.

Migrating from savings cult to investment cult will require development of financial products across diverse asset classes. The third panel discussion would focus on financial assets which can be added or developed further to complete the development of capital markets.

A fire-side chat with market leaders and domain experts will mark the concluding panel. Informal conversations with domain experts will attempt to draw their unique views on opportunities and challenges for India's Capital Markets to support the $5 trillion goal.

The ANMI 11th International Convention will be hosted at Hotel 'The Lalit' in New Delhi from 09:00 A.M. onwards.

Special Guests of Honour

Shri Anand Mohan Bajaj , IA&AS, Joint Secretary, Department of Economic Affairs, Ministry of Finance



, IA&AS, Joint Secretary, Department of Economic Affairs, Ministry of Finance Mr. Nagendraa Parakh, ED, SEBI

Guests of Honour



Mr. Andrey Krylov , Head of Securities Markets Division, SRO - National Finance Association, Moscow



, Head of Securities Markets Division, SRO - National Finance Association, Mr. Ashish kumar Chauhan, MD & CEO, BSE



Mr. Balu Nair , Interim CEO, MSE and MD & CEO, MCCIL



, Interim CEO, MSE and MD & CEO, MCCIL Mr. G.V. Nageswara Rao , MD & CEO, NSDL



, MD & CEO, NSDL Mr. Nehal Naleen Vora , MD & CEO, CDSL

, MD & CEO, CDSL Mr. P. S. Reddy, MD & CEO, MCX



Mr. Vijay Kumar V ., MD & CEO, NCDEX



., MD & CEO, NCDEX Mr. Vikram Limaye , MD & CEO, NSE

Speakers:

Mr. Ajit Singh , VP and Head Branches- Business Development, MSE

, VP and Head Branches- Business Development, MSE Mr. Anuj Singhal , Editor, CNBC TV18

, Editor, CNBC TV18 Mr. Ashok Kumar Agarwal , Executive Chairman & Promoter, Globe Capital Market Limited

, Executive Chairman & Promoter, Globe Capital Market Limited Mr. Daryl Neo, CEO, Handshakes, Singapore

Mr. Dominic Che , VP, FIC Product Development, Market Development, HK Exchanges & Clearing

Ltd, Hongkong



, VP, FIC Product Development, Market Development, HK Exchanges & Clearing Ltd, Hongkong Mr. Kapil Dev, EVP - Head Agribusiness, NCDEX

Mr. Krushnadas Gondaliya, Research Head (Technical Segment), Marwadi Shares and Finance Ltd

Mr. Nagendra Kumar , Chief Business Officer, NSE

, Chief Business Officer, NSE Mr. Paresh Hede , Market Leader - A/C Management, Sales & Acct Management, South Asia , Refinitiv



, Market Leader - A/C Management, Sales & Acct Management, , Refinitiv Mr. Prashant Vagal, Senior VP, NDSL



Mr. R. Kalyanaraman, Associate Director and Head Of Client Acquisition, Sharekhan Ltd

Mr. Ravi Varanasi , Chief Business Development Officer, NSE

, Chief Business Development Officer, NSE Mr. Rishi Nathany, Head - Business Development & Marketing, MCX

Mr. Sameer G. Patil , Chief Business Officer, BSE

, Chief Business Officer, BSE Mr. Samir Arora , Founder and Fund Manager, Helios Capital Management Pte Ltd

, Founder and Fund Manager, Helios Capital Management Pte Ltd Mr. Shankar Sharma, Vice Chairman & Joint MD, First Global

Mr. Shiv Sehgal, President and Deputy CEO, Edelweiss Global Investment Advisors

Mr. Subhash Chand Aggarwal , Chairman & MD, SMC Group

, Chairman & MD, SMC Group Mr. Yogesh Kundnani , VP - Business Development, CDSL

About ANMI:

Association of National Exchanges Members of India (ANMI) is an association comprising around 900 Stock Brokers from across the country who are members of National Stock Exchange of India Limited, The Bombay Stock Exchange, Multi Commodity Exchange and other exchanges having national presence.

The basic objective of ANMI is to work for the growth of the capital markets thus contributing to the economic development of the country and the overall interest of investors and its members at large by becoming a medium between regulator, exchanges and participants. ANMI believes that efficient financial markets are the main attraction for development of trade, industry and infrastructure, generation of employment and increased revenue to the nation. There is no doubt that the capital market is the fulcrum of any monetary system, savings and capital formation is the key to growth which transforms and results in creating further wealth.

ANMI has been closely working over last several years with Asia Securities Forum and International Forum for Investor Education - which in turn is supported by IOSCO. ANMI was the chair of AFIE during 2012-13 and is spearheading the movement of Investor Education. ANMI is also a member of

International Council of Securities Association (ICSA).

For media queries, contact:

Mr. Monish Mazumdar

+91-7208087126

Ms. Tripti Mehra

+91-7400428494

anmi@proseintegrated.com

